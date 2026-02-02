News

17-Year-Old from Indiana Who Disappeared After Meeting A Man Online Now Believed To Be Dead

Published on: February 2, 2026 at 10:44 AM ET

Hailey Buzbee reportedly left home willingly to be with the man.

Hailey Buzbee, Tyler Nike Thomas
Tyler Nike Thomas has been arrested in case of disappearance of Hailey Buzbee whom he met through online gaming. (Image Credit: JennieWTHR/X.Com; Wikimedia Commons)

Hailey Buzbee, a 17-year-old from Indiana, has been missing since January 5 from her parents’ home. Early in the investigation, she was considered a runaway. But the cops now say that she left with a plan and was endangered. According to the New York Post, Buzbee went missing after meeting a man on a gaming platform. The man has been arrested, and the teen may be dead.

Buzbee had met Tyler Thomas, 39, on an online gaming platform. On February 1, Fishers police declared that the teenager was likely dead within a few days after she vanished. According to court documents obtained by WSYX, Thomas admitted picking up the teenage girl as a car linked to him was seen in her locality that day.

The FBI is in charge of the probe, although Thomas hasn’t been charged with the murder of Buzbee as of now. Cops found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his devices before he allegedly tried to remove videos of the teen.

Police also searched homes linked to Thomas. Officers, with the help of drones, K9s, and search teams, raided a rental home in Hocking County, Ohio, where Buzbee and Thomas were allegedly together.

Tim O’Malley, the FBI Special Agent in Charge of Indianapolis, said in a statement,

“The FBI is committed to pursuing justice and holding those accountable for what they did. The one ask I have for everyone is to be patient as the investigation continues and the search for Hailey continues.”

Thomas is now facing the charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He is also accused of tampering with evidence. Buzbee’s family is left devastated following her disappearance. “Hailey was a smart, beautiful, kind, and caring young lady with a bright future,” Beau, her dad, wrote on Facebook. “She had a deep love for her family and holds a very special place in so many hearts. Our family is devastated,” he added.

Thomas also made some statements that suggest she might be dead at this point. However, her body is yet to be discovered.

