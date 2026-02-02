17-Year-Old from Indiana Who Disappeared After Meeting A Man Online Now Believed To Be Dead

Hailey Buzbee, a 17-year-old from Indiana, has been missing since January 5 from her parents’ home. Early in the investigation, she was considered a runaway. But the cops now say that she left with a plan and was endangered. According to the New York Post, Buzbee went missing after meeting a man on a gaming platform. The man has been arrested, and the teen may be dead.

Buzbee had met Tyler Thomas, 39, on an online gaming platform. On February 1, Fishers police declared that the teenager was likely dead within a few days after she vanished. According to court documents obtained by WSYX, Thomas admitted picking up the teenage girl as a car linked to him was seen in her locality that day.

The FBI is in charge of the probe, although Thomas hasn’t been charged with the murder of Buzbee as of now. Cops found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his devices before he allegedly tried to remove videos of the teen.

Hailey Buzbee’s father would like for you to know more about his daughter and read the petition below. Why they and so many people believe there is a need for a “Pink Alert.” It is such a frustrating time. How do we protect our children when a case doesn’t “qualify” for an Amber… — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) February 1, 2026

Police also searched homes linked to Thomas. Officers, with the help of drones, K9s, and search teams, raided a rental home in Hocking County, Ohio, where Buzbee and Thomas were allegedly together.

Tim O’Malley, the FBI Special Agent in Charge of Indianapolis, said in a statement,

“The FBI is committed to pursuing justice and holding those accountable for what they did. The one ask I have for everyone is to be patient as the investigation continues and the search for Hailey continues.”

Thomas is now facing the charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He is also accused of tampering with evidence. Buzbee’s family is left devastated following her disappearance. “Hailey was a smart, beautiful, kind, and caring young lady with a bright future,” Beau, her dad, wrote on Facebook. “She had a deep love for her family and holds a very special place in so many hearts. Our family is devastated,” he added.

Hailey Buzbee, a 17-year-old from Fishers, Indiana, remains missing after she was last seen leaving her home on the night of January 5/6, 2026. If you have any information that could help locate Hailey, contact Fishers Police at 317-773-1282 or call 911. Please Share to help.… pic.twitter.com/mnzijJaney — Captain (@truecrimegarage) January 30, 2026

Thomas also made some statements that suggest she might be dead at this point. However, her body is yet to be discovered.