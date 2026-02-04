Mom Gets Upset With Daughter Over ‘Stolen’ Drink, Then Shoots Her Dead — Arrested

​An argument over an alcoholic beverage resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Dallas woman on Monday, February 2, 2026. Shanika Battle, a 49-year-old mom, shot her daughter Tabatha Jones using a .380-caliber pistol, according to a Dallas Police arrest affidavit.

​Jones managed to call 911 and inform the dispatchers of the shooting. She told them that her mother shot her at their residence.

When the Dallas Police Department arrived at a home on 800 Green Cove Lane near Oak Trail at around 3:55 p.m., they found Jones on a bed with a gunshot wound to her side, a press release shared by the Dallas Police Department revealed.

​The Dallas Fire-Rescue team took Jones to a hospital, where she died nearly an hour later from her injuries. ​When the Dallas police questioned Battle, the mom revealed she was upset with her daughter for taking alcohol that belonged to her.

She said that her daughter was “going into rooms that were not hers,” which caused further tensions. A verbal argument soon transformed into a physical fight, investigators informed. The mom initially told officers that she took out the gun from her purse only to “scare” her daughter, and that she did not fire any shots.

Battle and Jones were the only ones in the house when cops arrived. Investigators found a .380-caliber fired cartridge casing in the hallway outside the victim’s room, according to the affidavit.

The mom was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, as per the affidavit and online records, reviewed by People. No bail was set as of Tuesday evening. The suspect is being held in the Dallas County Jail on murder charges. Detective Cody Clark is leading the investigation.

In an unrelated incident in Dallas, a pickup truck driving at high speed on eastbound Singleton Boulevard ran a red light and crashed into a sedan traveling on N. Hampton Road on Sunday night.

The sedan was seriously damaged, and multiple people were pinned under one of the vehicles when police arrived at the scene. The officers had to use the jaws of life to cut through the driver’s side of the sedan to get the victims out, Fox 4 News reported.

Three people in the sedan were injured in the accident and taken to a hospital, police said. A 33-year-old man later died from his injuries, officials said. The two other passengers were badly injured but are in stable condition, according to the release.

Police arrested the 31-year-old pickup truck driver at the scene and charged him with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. A witness described the crash as a “horrific wreck.”

“It was one of the most horrific wrecks I have seen. He was so off his rocker it was wild. He couldn’t keep eye contact, though his eyes kept rolling. That’s how drunk he was,” Devon Mobley recalled in an interview with Fox 4. Mobley and his wife witnessed the accident before alerting the police.