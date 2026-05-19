Rebecca Stone gave birth to her son Jonah on the kitchen floor. (Image via representation purpose only, via Canva)

What would a pregnant woman on the verge of delivery do? Ideally, rush to the hospital as soon as contractions start. That’s exactly what Rebecca Stone, of Thomasville, North Carolina, also did when she went into labor.

On May 2, 2026, Rebecca delivered her son, Jonah, on her kitchen floor after being sent back home from the hospital. According to WLKY, Rebecca went to the hospital with her husband initially for her contractions.

At the hospital, the nurses told her that the monitor wasn’t picking up her contractions actively. She was then sent back home as she was not far enough along in labor to stay admitted.

However, a simple trip back home turned into a nightmare scenario for the Stone family. Just two hours and 10 minutes after coming back home, baby Jonah decided to come out into the world.

Thankfully, Rebecca’s mother, who is a delivery nurse, was present at home and helped bring Jonah into the world. Her husband, a firefighter in nearby High Point, also stepped in to help alongside Rebecca’s mother. Still, the experience left the new mother shaken.

Rebecca recalled:

“And at home was, like, torture. My mom was out here in the living room — my mom’s a labor and delivery nurse, retired of 37 years. Thankfully, we had her come up here.”

Adding:

“It was just terrifying. Mom was behind me. She’s delivered tons of babies, but I couldn’t see her.”

Describing the moment when her water broke, she revealed that her mother became the superhero she needed. She said:

“She ran in there. I’ve never seen her come so fast. And then, leaning over the kitchen island, like, during a contraction, my water broke, like, quickly — and we quickly realized, like, there was, there was no time.”

As soon as her water broke, Jonah took less than 10 minutes to come out into the world. Rebecca said:

“From the moment it broke, it was six minutes before I actually had him.”

Reportedly, Rebecca barely made it from the bathroom before collapsing on the kitchen floor. And that’s where Jonah was born — on the uncomfortable kitchen floor. She initially resisted getting onto the hard floor, but she had no other choice as the couch was a no-go. Rebecca explained:

“The floor was the least comfortable place when you’re huge and pregnant. I did not want to go down there, but she said we would’ve ruined the couch.”

Rebecca revealed that she delivered baby Jonah on her hands and knees as the pain and positioning made it impossible for her to move.

As the family tried to handle the situation, they called in for extra help and reached out to their neighbor, Kati McCutcheon, who works as a doula. Kati said she rushed immediately after receiving the call. She said:

“I literally jumped out of the bed, like, in my pajamas and ran out of the house.”

Together, the retired labor nurse, the firefighter father, and the doula managed to safely deliver Jonah and made the “dream team.” Kati said:

“We really had the dream team.”

Rebecca said she had all the right people at the right time with her, and she’s grateful for the support system around her during the emergency. She said:

“I love how it turned out. I’m really thankful. I think that God definitely put the right people … here that night.”

Around 90 minutes later, the Stone family headed back to the hospital with baby Jonah still attached to Rebecca. Although the mother and son were healthy afterwards, Rebecca was still shaken by the ordeal. She shared: