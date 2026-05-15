Teen Experiences 7 Years of ‘Parallel Reality’ During 3-Week Coma — Then Wakes Up to Heartbreaking Truth

A 19-year-old woman, Clelia Verdier from Lyon, France, opened her eyes after three weeks in a coma. After gaining consciousness, she wasn’t bothered about her accident or physical pain, but about her three daughters she never had.

According to reports, she had vivid memories of excruciating labor pain, first “skin-to-skin contact” with her triplets, and the distressful pain after one of them died.

According to The Daily Mail, Clelia Verdier shared that she “made a serious suicide attempt” by consuming a large quantity of pills in June 2025, after which she was kept under a medically induced coma for three weeks. She recalled having “extremely intense” dreams and nightmares during that period, which became her reality as she wasn’t aware of being in a coma.

One dream that remained with her involved embracing motherhood with triplets! She divulged that she could feel both physically and emotionally throughout the ordeal. She remembered, “In this dream, I gave birth to triplets, which I named Mila, Miles, and Maïlée. Maïlée died shortly after birth,” leaving her sad and overwhelmed.

Clélia Verdier, a 19-year-old French woman, shared that during a three-week induced coma, she believed she had lived years, started a family, and had triplets. Waking up, she was devastated to learn those vivid memories and emotional bonds were not real. pic.twitter.com/WkQ61Cy6b4 — Madison (@Maddy_Harp_001) April 7, 2026

The 19-year-old even remembered the emotional moment when she held her newborns for the first time. She stated that it felt “incredible” and an intense feeling of love. Although she was in a coma for only three weeks, she stated that the dream felt like it lasted for seven years, implying she saw her two daughters grow up.

According to her, each child had a very different personality — one quiet and reserved, the other energetic. She recalled sharing everyday moments with them, including walks, meals, and bedtime routines. She said she felt a deep bond with the girls. When she woke up, she immediately asked hospital staff about her kids.

However, the emotional distress intensified after she was introduced to the brutal truth. “That’s when they told me they didn’t exist. It was a shock,” she said. She said that the experience felt so real that when she first saw her parents after gaining consciousness, she told them that they had become grandparents.

The teenager stated that it was difficult for her to process that the seven years she believed she had spent with her daughters were simply a dream. It has been almost a year since the incident, and she is still struggling to come to terms with it.

“Now I feel very disconnected from others. I still miss [my daughters] today,” she admitted. Additionally, the 19-year-old states that she experienced motherhood even in “just a dream” and that she will “always be a mother.”

She insisted that she would like to have children in real life someday, though she explained that the emotional connection she felt toward the children in her dream would always remain special. The Daily Mail report also notes that the teen had never been pregnant, given birth, or embraced motherhood.

Interestingly, a similar case was reported by ABC back in 2015 when Claire Wineland, who was placed on a medically induced coma for two weeks, had dreams of traveling to Alaska, even though she had never visited the state in real.