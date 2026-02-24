Woman Arrested for Allegedly Driving Stolen Ambulance Into Building With Homeland Security Office

An Idaho woman was arrested for allegedly trying to drive a stolen ambulance into a building with ties to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Meridian Police Department announced the arrest of Sarah George, a 43-year-old woman from Boise, on Monday night. George faces federal charges for the attempted destruction of federal property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in or affecting interstate commerce by fire.

George allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed into the Portico North building, which is owned by St. Luke’s Health System. However, the building had leased office space to the Department of Homeland Security.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in Meridian,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said. “This conduct is unacceptable, it will be investigated, and it will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

🚨 BREAKING: Authorities arrested 43-year-old Sarah Elizabeth George of Boise for allegedly attempting an arson attack on a DHS/ICE office in Idaho. She faces federal charges, including destruction of government property by fire, with more pending.pic.twitter.com/5EivM8iJG5 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 24, 2026

Meridian Police worked with DHS, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on the case. Each charge carries a potential sentence of 5 to 20 years in prison. As of publication, neither George nor a potential attorney for her had commented on the situation. It is also unclear whether she remains in custody.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Feb. 18, when a Canyon County ambulance was reported missing from St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center. George allegedly drove the ambulance through the building’s doors at roughly 11:10 p.m.

According to Basterrechea, early evidence indicates that George poured gasoline on the lobby floor and attempted to set the building on fire. Police found a Walmart plastic bag containing a bottle of lighter fluid on the ambulance floor. Law enforcement used everything from CCTV footage to a Walmart receipt dated 9 p.m. on Feb. 18 to track George down. Video obtained from a gas station showed George pumping gas into two jugs and using a loyalty/rewards card in her name.

“These investigators literally went door to door, looking for possible camera footage, possible witnesses, and other information and evidence,” Basterrechea said.

Surveillance video also captured George purchasing gas cans from Walmart, court documents show. pic.twitter.com/WWn01bcP9U — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 24, 2026

It is unclear whether Department of Homeland Security officials had begun using the office space. No injuries have been reported, and it is unknown whether anyone was in the building at the time of the incident.

The Boise Police Department previously reported that another office building that had leased space to DHS was vandalized last weekend. Officers found broken windows and spray-paint damage on a building Saturday morning.

George’s arrest is only the latest alleged crime targeting entities potentially affiliated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier this month, a Kansas woman allegedly tried to burn down a warehouse she believed ICE was attempting to purchase. It is unclear whether that woman has been found or identified. A viral video showed a Minnesota protester throwing an object at a federal officer in late January during an anti-ICE protest.