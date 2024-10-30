Woman Alleges an A-List Singer Raped Her on Diddy's Yacht in New Documentary: "My Body Was..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Although Chris Brown has had a very successful career, his legacy was damaged by some serious legal issues. These issues are currently being brought back into the public spotlight by a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. In this, several women opened up about their unsettling experiences with the artist, with one anonymous woman claiming that he "raped" her in 2020. The documentary also reveals that Brown had a connection with the controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Chris Brown performs during a concert on July 14, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Prince Williams)

As reported by People Magazine, the anonymous woman said, "Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was. Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened." She also remembered receiving death threats following the incident. Speaking of an incident, she recalled moving to Los Angeles to chase her dream of becoming a dancer. Later, in December 2020, she and a friend took a trip to Miami, where she got an unexpected call from a familiar person, inviting her aboard Diddy's yacht.

Upon arriving, she noticed Brown was also present there. Thinking of it as a fortunate encounter, she hoped he could guide or help her with her career. She further said, “We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird. I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it... I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy." Brown then reportedly took her to a bedroom. With tearful eyes, the woman said, "I remember I did lay back and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' The next thing I knew he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said 'No' and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me. I was so disgusted."

She couldn't come to terms with being a sexual assault victim until she started therapy. Brown's defense team insists that these allegations are completely baseless. A legal team initially got in touch with the victim to file a case, but in 2022, a judge dismissed it without prejudice due to lack of prosecution. Her lawyers also withdrew from the case when authorities found text messages exchanged between her and Brown after the incident. However, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, one of her former attorneys, is now back on her side.

Further in the documentary, another woman named Liziane Gutierrez also shared her alleged encounter with Brown in 2016. Meanwhile, earlier in 2009, Brown was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, pop icon Rihanna. The heartbreaking incident left her with visible facial injuries that led to her hospitalization. As reported by Forbes, Brown later turned himself in and took a plea deal, pleading guilty. He was sentenced to probation, and community service, and was later ordered to attend domestic violence counseling. Since that incident, Brown has been entangled in various public fights with several celebrities.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline​ at 800.656.HOPE (4673)