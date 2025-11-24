Woman Accuses Alabama Salon Owner of Assault – Claims She Was Locked In Over $50 Dispute

A woman accused an Alabama hair salon owner and two of her assistant stylists of assault and kidnapping after they refused to let her go over a fiasco regarding the payment for their braiding service. Even worse, but the salon owner was seen pulling the woman’s hair in a TikTok video shared by the latter.

​

The viral video shows the salon owner grabbing the newly braided hair of customer Jessica Odom. The latter could be seen saying, “Let my hair go, let it go,” but the owner refuses. The salon owner can be seen demanding that the client pay $250, which she claimed was the charge for her braiding service.

​

Sharing the video on TikTok, Jessica also described the harrowing experience she had at the Alabama salon Mama Gifted Hands. She shared screenshots of her text exchange with the owner, in which she had booked an appointment for their boho knotless braids.

​

Update: Three braiders at “Mama’s Gifted Hands” arrested for assault & kidnapping after locking customer Jessica Odom in the salon and pulling her hair over an extra $50 dispute— after she paid the agreed $200. pic.twitter.com/3w9w0R3Gab — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 23, 2025

​

The owner revealed the service’s starting price of $200, which could increase depending on hair length. Odom’s initially pleasant experience at Mama Gifted Hands soon turned into a nightmare after she paid them $200 in cash.

​

Jessica was not allowed to leave the salon until she agreed to pay an additional amount, and the owner then grabbed her hair aggressively. Odom started recording her plight, which shows her heated argument with the salon owner.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama The Braider (@mama_gifted_hands)

​

Odom stood her ground, saying the agreed amount was $200 by the owner herself in the text message. She further argued that the owner began demanding an extra amount for the human hair her stylist had inserted, which was never required by Jessica.

​

Sharing the video, Jessica Odom stated, “I got locked in the building, and I was told that I could not leave and that the service I received was actually $250. When I tried to leave, I was pushed back in, and my hair was pulled. They pulled out my real hair while doing this.”

​

Speaking to WVTM, Jessica also revealed that the salon owner had agreed to charge an additional $30 instead of $50. She also agreed to cut the human hair from the braids if Odom was unable to pay the extra amount.

​

Further recalling her disturbing experience, Jessica said how she was not allowed to leave the building for nearly 40 minutes until the police authorities showed up. On the other hand, the owner accused Odom of assault in front of the police officials.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama The Braider (@mama_gifted_hands)

​

However, upon reviewing the salon’s surveillance video, the owner’s accusation against Jessica was found to be false. The owner, namely 32-year-old Aissatou Camara, along with her two stylists, Julia Ondo (30) and Gwadys Audrey Nzinga Koumba (45), was arrested by the Birmingham police.

​

The trio was arrested two weeks after the incident on November 21, 2025. The three were charged with third-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping. According to AL.com, Aissatou and Julia are currently serving jail time on a $500 bond.

​

In recent times, ugly fights in hair salons over payment issues have become common. Another incident occurred in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when a stylist tried to cut off an 11-year-old’s braids after her mother refused to pay a late fee. The stylist was later suspended from her job.