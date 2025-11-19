Social Media Stars Removed From Plane After Heated Mid-Flight Clash – Video Goes Viral

Ever heard of social media stars getting into a fight publicly? That’s exactly what happened onboard a recent United Nigeria Airlines flight when two Nigerian social media stars got into a huge fight involving quite a bit of punching and heated exchanges, causing chaos among passengers and crew. The two people in question were Matins Otse, a.k.a. Very Dark Man (VDM), and noted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, alias Mr. Jollof. The reason for their massive altercation is not yet known.

In viral video footage captured of the incident, the two stars were on board flight UN0523 at the Asaba International Airport on November 17. The two started with a heated exchange of words, then got into a brawl and a full-blown fight. They did not refrain from throwing a few punches at each other while standing in the airplane aisle, which naturally left fellow passengers in a state of uncertainty about their safety.

Within a few moments, flight attendants and other passengers intervened and tried to stop the chaos. They de-escalated the situation and wanted to break them up. Later, both VDM and Mr. Jollof were deboarded from the flight immediately and handed over to the authorities, as a measure to ensure the safety of others on the flight. Well, the video of their fight has gone viral, with many discussing the possible reasons they locked horns. In fact, it has become a trending topic of gossip in Nigeria and has sparked widespread public reaction.

In response to the unexplained circumstances, United Nigeria Airlines’ spokesperson issued a statement. He said, “In full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, our crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation. Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members.”

Mr. Jollof has publicly addressed his viral brawl with the Very Dark Man on board their flight. His recent social media post offered an apology to his millions of followers, the NCAA, United Nigeria Airlines, and the fellow passengers who were delayed by the incident. Nowhere did he mention the reason for his fight, or, in fact, what prompted him to get into a physical altercation. Mr. Jollof tagged his actions simply to be in line with self-defense.

In his words, “I am very sorry if I delayed [my fellow passengers’] appointments. Pardon me. This isn’t my kind of person. It will never happen again. To my lovely wife, I know you’re proud of me. To my kids, I am sorry, Daddy will never do this again.” Shockingly, VDM’s latest Facebook page post has a very different story of the incident than Jollof. He claimed he had merely confronted the latter and had not taken any action himself. He wrote, “I don chop Jollof father for inside the plane. He bit me, man, wey de bite.”

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has also condemned the shocking fight between Martins Otse and Freedom Atsepoyi. They emphasized their zero tolerance for unruly passenger behavior on board their aircraft and added that both will be sanctioned for their actions. Confirming the same, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, wrote on X, saying, “There is no tolerance for unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law.”

He further assured a thorough investigation into the reason behind the major fallout between the two social media bigwigs. According to reports, the two social media stars with a large following were taken into custody. Meanwhile, the flight, briefly disrupted by the commotion, resumed its scheduled departure from Asaba at around 9:47 a.m. It landed at its destination of Lagos by 10:33 a.m.