Winter Worsens and NWS Issues Frostbite and Hypothermia Warnings Across Five States

Published on: February 2, 2026 at 11:02 AM ET

So far, 85 people have been reportedly died due to winter storm in 2026

Srimoyee Datta
Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Divya Verma
Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Winter snow storm
National Weather Service issues winter warnings in five US states (Photo Credit: @ajplus via X.Com)

Unrelenting weather in winter is predicted to surge through various regions of the United States. The National Weather Service has issued a grim warning as “extreme cold” is expected to sweep across several U.S. states. The NWS warned that people could suffer from “frostbite and hypothermia even with limited exposure” during the prolonged winter conditions.

Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alaska, and Montana are expected to feel the impact the most. The five states have already been affected by heavy snowfall and bitterly cold weather. A frost warning has been issued from Sunday night through Tuesday. Forecasts predict that in some places, the prolonged cold may last until Wednesday.

In Florida, Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Brevard, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and inland Martin counties are expected to see temperatures drop between 22 and 27 degrees Fahrenheit, Newsweek reports. Freezing temperatures may persist overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, with a slight rise expected later Monday.

In the coastal Martin County region, temperatures are expected to drop to a chilling 20°F Sunday night and remain there until Monday morning. They will then rise to 28°F Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Carolinas have been hit by a violent winter storm that has resulted in heavy snow and localized blizzard conditions. The two states are advised to prepare for “hazardous travel” amid snow, black ice, and cold temperatures, making roads, stairs, sidewalks, and driveways extremely slippery.

 

In Alaska, the central and eastern Beaufort Sea Coast, and the north and northwest Arctic Coast are expected to witness masses of snow, and winds at 50 mph through the night on Sunday till Tuesday. A blizzard warning has also been issued for the state.

Montana might not be as severely affected as the other states on the list. Parts of northeast Montana might witness an inch of snow. However, a “light glaze” of ice might make it difficult for motorists to travel.

The United States saw one of the worst winters in its history, with frigid temperatures and cold winds hovering over the country. Just a few days ago, 73 people died as a result of a strong winter storm that plummeted over the country. However, it looks like the winter will continue its reign of terror in some regions.

The NWS advises not to take the cold lightly and limit outside ventures. They released a number of precautionary measures to be followed, which include dressing up in layers, keeping pets and animals protected, checking up on elderly neighbors to see if they need any assistance, protecting frozen pipes, and not venturing on frozen bodies of water of unknown thickness.


