Man Found Frozen With Snow Shovel as Winter Storm Fern Kills 34 Across U.S.

Winter Storm Fern has ravaged multiple states across the country, leaving at least 34 people dead. The subzero temperatures, along with freezing rain and snowstorms, have resulted in casualties in 12 states, including Michigan, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

Parts of the Midwest are experiencing chills as low as minus 50 degrees, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes. The snow has impacted a total of 34 states over the weekend.

Some regions in the Plains and Northeast are receiving between 10 and 20 inches of snow. Even historically warm areas like New Orleans, Dallas, and Austin are experiencing record-low temperatures.

🚨 Winter Storm Fern death toll rises 🚨 A man was found dead clutching a snow shovel amid Winter Storm Fern’s brutal onslaught, as the storm claims at least 34 lives across the Northeast. Record lows are set to hit in just days, with dangerous wind chills & more snow expected. pic.twitter.com/NgpjyblWjI — The scoop stateside (@ScoopStateside) January 27, 2026

At the height of the storm, over one million people lost power. Hundreds of thousands remain without electricity, particularly in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana, where residents are now facing subzero temperatures without heat.

All this has pushed the death toll to 34. Several victims fell prey to the extreme weather, while others tragically died while shoveling snow.

One of the victims is Rebecca Rauber, a young teacher in Emporia, Kansas, who went missing after leaving a bar on Friday without proper winter attire. The 28-year-old was found dead, covered in snow, on Sunday, just 300 yards from the bar.

The local community is grieving her death, with the Emporia Public School District releasing a statement that reads, “Our hearts are with Ms. Rauber’s family, friends, students, and all who were touched by her life and dedication to education. She was a valued member of our school community, and her loss is felt deeply across our district.”

Another victim is Lucas Mattson, a 19-year-old college student in Michigan. He was last seen walking without a coat outdoors on Friday and was found dead after a 20-hour search.

In New York City alone, at least eight people were found dead on the streets. Multiple elderly residents in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Long Island have died while attempting to shovel heavy snow.

Cardiologists have warned that individuals over 45 years of age should be cautious when shoveling snow. Dr. John Osborne, a Texas cardiologist, said people with a history of heart attack or stroke, and those 65 and older, should strictly avoid shoveling snow.

Rebecca Rauber, 28, an elementary school teacher in Emporia, was found dead in a wooded area about 300 meters from where she was last seen on surveillance footage late Friday night, when Hurricane Winter Storm Fern hit the United States. pic.twitter.com/1WqeTP2p9z — PrinkiPiglet (@KsuO66692) January 26, 2026

He said in a statement to Fox News, “Unless you are in good cardiovascular condition, it may be a good idea to ask someone for help. Those who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow under any conditions.”

Fatalities have also been reported from sledding accidents involving teenagers in Texas and Arkansas. Snowplows striking individuals in Massachusetts and Ohio have further increased the death toll.

People cannot even escape the weather by traveling to warmer destinations, as more than 20,000 flights have been canceled since the storm began.

There does not appear to be a respite in the near future, as weather experts have warned that next weekend could bring more snow to the East Coast due to a high-altitude disturbance.