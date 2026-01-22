US Braces for Historic Winter Storm as Authorities Urge Residents to Be Prepared — “Please Get Ready”

US states Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina recently declared states of emergency amid reports of a violent winter storm approaching more than 35 states. According to The New York Post, the storm is expected to bring harsh cold and heavy snow, along with freezing rain.

Authorities in several other U.S. states have also issued warnings, cautioning residents that conditions could become dangerous over the weekend.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out,” he told citizens.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took the precautionary measure of activating the emergency resources on Tuesday. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also followed his fellow states and declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

He assured citizens, saying, “Preparations are already underway by state agencies, and this State of Emergency ensures Team South Carolina is ready to respond and support communities as conditions develop.”

Besides these three states, other states have also been monitoring the situation closely as more than 175 million people across the US are preparing to face a potential historic wintry storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul also addressed the situation and advised New Yorkers to be prepared for the weather to get really bad over the coming days.

Hochul said, “Extreme cold poses a huge risk – it is crucial that New Yorkers take steps to prepare ahead of time to make sure they can stay safe. Dress appropriately if heading outdoors, have supplies on hand and continue to monitor your local forecast. Severe weather doesn’t discriminate – prepare ahead of time.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore warned the citizens of similar conditions and advised them to keep an eye on the local weather forecast to ensure that the storm does not take them by surprise.

He said, “By declaring a State of Preparedness in Maryland, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts related to the incoming weather system.”

Moore further added, “The safety and security of our residents is our top priority. Please remain vigilant, listen to authorities, use common sense, and complete emergency preparations as soon as possible.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also shared her thoughts on social media video and said, “As always, our state team will be pre-treating and preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. Be winter weather prepared and will keep you posted on how things are going.”

He also advised the residents to ensure that they had enough food stocked up and had backups ready in case of prolonged power failure.

With authorities taking necessary measures and citizens remaining up to date with the latest weather information, the US is looking forward to beating the cold without people getting hurt.