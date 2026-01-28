USPS Mail Carrier Says He Was Suspended After Facebook Post About Snowstorm Safety

Snowstorms do not usually start labor disputes. But in Fairfield, Ohio, a Facebook post that came as a protest against the snow-in raises the question: Where does employee safety end and social media discipline begin?

Jason Thompson has been a USPS letter carrier for more than 20 years. But he says he was suspended without pay after posting on Facebook about dangerous working conditions during the Jan. 24–25 snowstorm in the Cincinnati area. The storm slammed into 24 U.S. states and disrupted life for more than 200 million people. It also buried parts of the Midwest under snow.

Thompson says the trouble began when he got snowed in at home. He left early for his Fairfield-area USPS facility, but the drive took 45 minutes instead of the usual 20 because roads were still snow-covered.

When he arrived, Thompson said postal trucks were partially buried by snow from nearby plowing. He added that there were no packages to deliver and very little guidance from management.

Mail carrier says he was suspended after Facebook post about winter storm safety concerns https://t.co/HfR607f4m0 — Tmptd2 (@Tmptd2twyt) January 27, 2026

“Our parking lot was poorly plowed,” Thompson said. Snow had been dumped on top of the vehicles. Usually, USPS carriers are expected to clear their own trucks, but Thompson argued that this storm went far beyond routine conditions.

He said, “If it’s two feet on the sides, we’re buried. A shovel isn’t going to do it.”

Thompson pointed to the physical toll on workers of different ages. Once delays clear, carriers are often expected to deliver double or triple the volume in the same hazardous conditions, which is why he said he was frustrated enough to turn to Facebook. His post detailed winter safety concerns and working conditions and was not an official USPS statement.

Still, USPS contacted him afterward and told him to take the post down or face repercussions. Soon after, he was placed on “emergency placement” without pay. At the same time, the agency conducted an internal investigation. Thompson insists the post was not meant to attack the Postal Service, but to help prompt change.

“This is for positive awareness,” he said. “I want more resources, accountability, and change within the Postal Service (…) nationwide.”

In a statement, USPS stressed that delivering mail during cold weather is critical, citing medications, government correspondence, and essential supplies. The agency said weather conditions are monitored and that employee safety is a top priority. According to USPS, carriers are expected to wear appropriate cold-weather gear, take warm-up breaks, adjust work practices, and stay in touch with local management during severe winter conditions.

Here’s the snow in question @USPSHelp twice in three days our mail hasn’t been delivered, including my medication because of snow. pic.twitter.com/iaVcIN0Gi3 — Tanya (@rdncktink) January 24, 2026

The agency did not directly address Thompson’s suspension, though.

We also have to note USPS’s social media policy. Employees are prohibited from speaking on behalf of the Postal Service online without written permission per its website. Their policy does allow personal accounts, and workers are expected to clarify that they are not representing USPS. And if someone fails to follow the policy, they can even be removed.

After Thompson’s story aired on FOX19, USPS told him to return to work.