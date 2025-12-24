‘Beam Me Up, Scotty!’ William Shatner Astounds Fans With Gender-Bending Christmas Post

Fans of Star Trek, and more particularly, William Shatner didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when the popular actor shared an AI-generated Christmas photo.

Christmas Eve was enlightened by stunning tweet from veteran actor, William Shatner. In a style which is becoming the latest trend on social media, the Star Trek actor shared his own meme, all dolled up while adding a Star Wars theme, just because.

In the image, shared to X, Shatner’s AI-generated image was draped in a stunning and sparkly silver gown, boasting an open back and a scoop neck. His feet in the image are adorned with a white patent leather lady’s shoes.

Meanwhile, his face boasts a soft blush on his cheeks, with a touch of gloss on his lips. The actor can be seen smiling brightly at the camera, just like a classic holiday photo shoot. In the background, a pretty holiday scene features snow-touched Christmas trees, candy canes and peppermints, with snow in the foreground. As for the Star Wars touch, William Shatner, 94, is seen to be holding a candy cane-striped lightsaber, while he poses on a tiny, seat sized Death Star.

“I wanted to participate in this social media happenstance that’s going around,” he wrote in his caption on X. “This is how it’s done…right??? BTW could someone help zip me up??” he added, writing, “How do you people ever get dressed? “HAPPY GET A LIFE DAY, SW’S FANS! XO.”

Fans left mixed comments, teasing the Star Trek actor, while describing the “spit take” image as both “haunting and hilarious.”

One wrote, “Did you buy out Betty White’s wardrobe at her estate sale?” while another commented, “Hey Bill, Dolly Parton called and wants her dress back.”

Yet another Star Trek fan wrote, “Nice try, grandpa,” adding, “You’re one zipper away from a fashion emergency.”

On Shatner’s Instagram version of the post, fans clearly loved it, with one writing, “Happy holidays to the most spirited Captain. May your new year bring you pure joy.” Meanwhile, he also cheered up a sick fan, who wrote, “lol I love this! Made me laugh while being sick on bedrest!”

While William Shatner is using AI with a humorous touch, other celebrities have spoken out against the technology. Many fell victim to scams using their likeness without their permission. Sir David Attenborough gave an angry response after he discovered his voice had been cloned in fake news reports. Actor Tom Hanks also warned his fans when a video starting circulating, appearing to show him endorsing a dental plan.

TLC star Baylen Dupree had to call out false pregnancy images, while her little brother was pictured on a fake missing person’s poster that quickly went viral on social media. Even Taylor Swift has been victimized with everything from fraudulent political endorsements to doctored wedding photos.