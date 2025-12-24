Erika Kirk’s Christmas Wish Sparks Backlash as Internet Accuse Her of ‘Monetizing’ Her Husband’s Death

Erika Kirk is facing harsh criticism over a video in which she shared a Christmas message. The video comes months after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in Utah. Here’s why many online users are outraged and accusing the mother of two of “monetizing” her husband’s death.

Charlie Kirk was preparing to give a speech on September 10, unaware of the fate that awaited him. The conservative activist was at Utah Valley University when he was killed. He is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children.

On December 9, his posthumous book titled Stop in the Name of God was released. Just ahead of the holidays, Erika shared a message that she said would have come from both her and Charlie.

HOLIDAY MESSAGE: @MrsErikaKirk shares her — and what would have been Charlie’s — holiday season message: “Just rest…Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short.” Find Charlie Kirk’s final work, ‘Stop, in the Name of God,’ at https://t.co/maaHNCxZqZ. pic.twitter.com/5DULTqPg11 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 23, 2025

“This holiday season, my prayer for you is to, honestly, just rest,” she began. The mother of two said this would have been Charlie’s message to his followers as well.

She then added that the holiday season is often accompanied by “a lot of noise out there.” The 37-year-old also acknowledged that the holidays “can be really crazy.”

“But, I just pray that you find some alone time with the Lord and your family,” Erika added. She went on to encourage people to show love to their children and other family members. “Life is short,” she concluded, according to a report by the Irish Star.

However, one detail stood out to many viewers. Social media users pointed out that the mother of two was holding onto the recently released book throughout the video.

Always selling. Always always selling — Invisidon (@QuantumAlteredX) December 24, 2025

“I know when I grieve, I always feel better when I go on a massive publicity tour selling books, t-shirts, and supplements,” one user wrote on X. “Using Christmas and her dead husband’s name to make money is blasphemy,” another accused.

“The grift continues even in death,” a third commented.

While the video was met with overwhelming criticism, many people also rushed to show support for the widow, offering her words of encouragement.

“Erika Kirk reminding everyone to love family this holiday after losing Charlie proves life can end suddenly for anyone,” one user wrote. “Young leaders gone too soon expose just how fragile power and plans really are. Cherish yours now,” another added.