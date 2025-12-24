JD Vance’s Call to Avenge Charlie Kirk’s Death Backfires — Netizens Dismiss Claims as “Just Another Lie”

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, JD Vance appeared on the stage of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest to honor Charlie Kirk, who was shot to death in September. The event was TPUSA’s first annual conference since the assassination of its founder.

Speaking about the MAGA influencer, the Vice President asked the crowd, “If you miss Charlie Kirk, do you promise to fight what he died for? Do you promise to take the country back from the people who took his life?”

While the crowd present at the venue cheered loudly in response, critics are now questioning Vance’s choice of words and the inside information he might have on Kirk’s death.

Amid several conspiracies surrounding the TPUSA founder’s murder, just one person was arrested for the crime. Utah man Tyler Robinson was charged with the murder, considering he was acting alone in the assassination, and no other person was involved.

Therefore, Vance’s mention of “people” being involved in the killing raised immediate eyebrows. However, some people believed Vance was referring to people who were seen celebrating Kirk’s death.

“The *people* who took his life” Does the VP have some special intel or info that the DOJ and the FBI haven’t got because they’ve changed the Kirk shooter on his own, as a solo shooter, and said he has no ties to any broader groups or wider networks? Or is Vance just lying? https://t.co/rlGUvrMigz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 22, 2025

Earlier, the Vice President had asked people to report those who were involved in presenting Kirk in a negative light and mocking his assassination online.

​Netizens have been responding to Vance’s speech since it surfaced online. An X user’s comment saying, “The people… wasn’t it one guy,” received 1.4 k likes. A second user also took to the platform to note, “A person took Kirk’s life. It was horrible and wrong.”

​”But all of this “them” and “they” blaming the murder on a group or a conspiracy is just another lie from JD Vance,” the user added. This comment got more than five thousand likes, showing that so many people agreed with it.

A person took Kirk’s life. It was horrible and wrong. But all of this “them” and “they” blaming the murder on a group or a conspiracy is just another lie from JD Vance. — Stephen Simpson 🇺🇦 ProperGander (@BamaStephen) December 21, 2025



Another one added, “The “people” who took his life were ONE SINGLE PERSON. He was from a MAGA family and from Utah, which are both irrelevant. He was radicalized and/or disturbed, and therein lies the sole item of relevance.”

​

Vance also mentioned that people need to take back the country from the people who took Kirk’s life. Many were left confused since the Trump administration is currently in power. Vance also wanted to “defeat the radicals,” cheering on Kirk’s death.

According to the investigations, there hasn’t been any link between the left-wing and the shooter, so this theory did not make sense to social media users either.