The 'silent supporter' of Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, broke her "I really don't care, do you?" motto and released a lengthy 12-paragraph message after her politician husband was nearly killed in a failed assassination attempt. The former First Lady issued a rare public statement after the traumatic Pennsylvania rally attack on the Republican front-runner on June 13, 2024. But people are questioning its authenticity.

The Daily Beast ran a ChatGPT scan on Melania's full text to see if she originally wrote it or if the non-native English speaker took some assistance from the software to post a well-crafted message in the aftermath of her husband's near-death experience. The outlet reported that the message gave an awkward feel in terms of language, showing a lack of emotions and a repetitive use of the word 'human.'

This included repeating redundant words and phrases like "I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans." This language style is most commonly used to create an emphasis or structure. Meanwhile, her formal tone and polished words seemingly lacked emotions or feelings, which many felt was a clear indicator of her statement being generated by a language model without any reference to personal anecdotes. Emotionally vague words like 'love,' 'compassion,' and 'empathy' are often written more generically and sound more "text-oriented because a human being wouldn't describe his/her feelings in such a cliched language style.

Although none of these observations prove anything about the authenticity of the text, the Slovenian-born wrote another strange sentence that raised more suspicions. In one of the paragraphs, the former model wrote, "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music and inspiration."

The vagueness of it was evident as reporter Nell Scovell questioned the idea that Trump is a great lover of music, even going as far as to wonder if Melania was 'confusing Donald with former President Barack Obama.' The reporter noted that the songs most linked with her husband are Y.M.C.A. and God Bless the U.S.A., "while Obama puts out an eclectic playlist of favorite songs at the end of the year—and often throws in a summer playlist, too."

The 54-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, to express what she and her 18-year-old son Barron Trump went through when her husband was shot with a bullet during his Pennsylvania rally. In a lengthy message, she first addressed the people of the US, "I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans." Subsequently, she addressed the unfortunate killing attempt.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life were on the brink of a devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been through the best of times and the worst of times." She concluded by urging people to unite in the face of violence, per Raw Story.

Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential hopeful emerged as a warrior and posted on his preferred platform Truth Social, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."