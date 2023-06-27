Kim Kardashian Shares Her Struggle of Hiding True Emotions About Kanye West From Her Kids

In a June 26 interview with Vogue Italia, media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian discussed her approach toward parenting. Kardashian shared how she manages her feelings of vulnerability and restraint while she is in front of her four kids.

The 42-year-old businesswoman admitted to occasionally keeping her genuine emotions from her children, particularly when it involves their father. North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, are the four children that Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have together.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she revealed during the interview. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.”

The star of The Kardashians admitted that she doesn't promise to explain difficult matters to her kids when they're older, reports Today. She stated, “I don’t want to be that person.” Moreover, there are times when she cannot contain her tears. The founder of SKIMS said, “If I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry.”

When her mother, Kris Jenner, gave her a doll house one Christmas, she recalled crying a little bit. “My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl,” she recollected. She talked about her household's social media rules, stating that in a "perfect world," her kids wouldn't have access to various social media platforms. But according to her, North likes filming videos with her.

“As things come up, we’ll have those conversations,” Kardashian said. “North does not have social media on her phone yet. She also has weeks without being on her phone and is not a dependent person on her phone.” She continued, “If she was, I would be a little bit more concerned.”

Kardashian shares that she tries not to be overwhelmed by the turns her life takes. She reveals, "I was having this conversation today with my mom about trying to be present and live life. She sends me videos of scenery all the time. Her biggest thing about her when we're traveling is always, 'Put your phone down, look out the window!' Even if we're in different cars, heading from the airport to wherever we're going, she'll call and say, 'Are you on your phone? Drop it!'"

In one of the recent episodes of the reality TV series The Kardashians, a very sentimental Kim Kardashian revealed how much her kids actually know about her ex-husband Ye's attempts to publicly humiliate both her and the Kardashian-Jenner family. She said that none of her kids could have known about the situation with Kanye since she has been purposefully hiding them from learning about their father's antics.

