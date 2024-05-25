Internet Goes Gaga Over Donald Trump's New Truth Social Video, Calls it 'Completely Unreal'

Former President Donald Trump recently released a campaign video that featured a montage of his early years set to the British band 'Hello's 1975 song Back in the New York Groove. The promotional video debuted on Trump's Truth Social right before his successful political rally in the South Bronx. Netizens gushed over the video and expressed their best wishes to see the Republican leader in the White House again. Journalist @LauraLoomer reshared the clip on X with the encouraging words: "President Trump just posted this video on Truth Social! He is truly an Icon. I don’t know how you can watch this video and not Love this man. I love him, and I would do anything to support this man. He is truly one of a kind."

@PrayerBarn posted a prayer: "Lord, please protect Donald Trump and place him back in office to govern us with YOUR righteous hand and make America great." @mrollins1952 a Republican supported tweeted: "I am really, really happy for President Trump. After all the shit that's been thrown at him day after day it was really great to see what happened in the Bronx. He deserves some good! God Bless & Protect President Trump." @FLAHUSTLA another Trump admirer wrote: "Trump is one of the most incredible individuals that i've ever seen function as a human being. He's not just a person, he's a legend that dreams are made of."

@LRoseBurmer compared Trump with his son Barron: "Fantastic video. Upbeat. Fun. And… in the early photos, thought it was Barron!" However, few netizens were not convinced. @desocialtruth criticized: "Nothing in this video supports the claim that he’s the “everyday man.” If anything, it enforces the idea that he’s an elitist and thinks himself higher than everyone else. Plus you buy into it and worship him, pretty sad." @kad1979 tweeted: "Former President, dear. You always forget that part. FORMER, single term president."

As per Axios, Trump received a thunderous welcome in the Democrat neighborhood that consisted of majorly black and latino voters, "New Yorkers have something called common sense... and old fashioned common sense is exactly what I plan to bring back to the White House," he addressed the crowd.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney

"We are going to make life in New York affordable again," he declared after revealing his plans to build the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park and a Bronx golf course. "We are going to renovate New York's subway system so it no longer looks like it hasn't been cleaned since 1932," the 2024 GOP frontrunner made yet another promise to the roaring crowd of supporters.

Rep. Byron Donalds: “What I saw was something amazing…The crowd spoke for itself—They want him back…It was an amazing event, probably the BEST political rally I’d ever been to!”



New York Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres, whose district covers most of the South Bronx area, called out Trump. "Trump is not a defender of the police; he is a defunder of the police. He has advocated for defunding the federal law enforcement including the ATF which keeps guns off the streets," Torres told in an interview. He mentioned that the Biden administration had spent $150 million to rebuild the Cross Bronx Expressway and more than $100 million to renovate Huntspoint Terminal Market, which is located in the center of the South Bronx in an attempt to laud the 'blue party' progress ahead of Trump's visit.