Why Melania Trump’s Secret Sister Hasn’t Appeared in Public in 20 Years—Here’s What We Know

Although she occasionally appeared in joint photographs with the First Lady, very little is known about Melania Trump’s secret sister. Ines Knauss, 56, who is two years older than the former model, has been her “guiding beacon and inspiration.” However, she has barely appeared in the public eye for 20 years.

According to the Daily Mail, she has been a great source of comfort and advice for both her sister, Melania, and her son, Barron Trump.

An insider source said, “Melania and Ines are very close and, since Melania’s mother passed away, Ines and their father are probably the two people Melania trusts the most.” Although Ines was absent from her mother Amalija’s funeral in January last year and didn’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in January this year, the First Lady mentioned a great deal about her in her self-titled memoir.

Ines Knauss grew up with her younger sister in a three-bedroom apartment in the small town of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the banks of the Sava River. In her memoir, Mrs. Trump describes her childhood as a “story of happy living.”

Amalija, their mother, worked as a seamstress at a fashion company, while Viktor, their father, sold car parts. Despite their modest professions, their parents could afford a private nanny for their daughters.

About Ines, Melania wrote, “Her artistic talent was evident from a young age, as she effortlessly created beautiful works of art. Ines was an excellent communicator with a lively energy that drew people to her, making friends easily.”

The two sisters also shared a bunch of mutual interests, since they were only two years apart from each other. From listening to the Bee Gees and Pink Floyd together to staying up late, they spent a great childhood together. Listening to songs on their record player was their favorite thing to do.

Meet Ines Knauss, the First Lady’s ‘guiding light and inspiration’—Melania’s sister and confidant, her rock for support during difficult times. At Melania’s wedding to Donald Trump in 2005, Knauss was her younger sister’s maid of honor. pic.twitter.com/VuXqVeKD9g — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) January 28, 2025

As Ines turned 15, she left home to attend the High School for Design and Photography in the capital, Ljubljana. She lived in an apartment alone until two years later, when Melania also joined her after passing the entrance exam, which she described as “very competitive.”

Recalling their adolescence, the First Lady penned, “Ines was more than a sister to me; she was a guiding light that lit my path and inspired me to reach for the stars.”

As Melania kickstarted her modelling career, Ines also began traveling with her. They also attended many concerts together during this time. One of the most memorable trips was to the Zagreb Arena, where her parents took them for Elton John’s European Express tour. In 1992, Ines enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts, Edvard Kardelj University in Ljubljana.

Melania writes that Ines had a proposal at this time, which ultimately changed her life and career subsequently, according to The Telegraph. She said, “Ines told me about the Slovenian modeling competition called ‘Look of the year’, organized by Jana magazine. The winner would secure a modeling contract with Metropolitan Model Agency, a prestigious agency based in Paris. Ines invited me to send my photos. “No one looks like you,” she said.”

The First Lady ultimately received an invitation to participate, although she didn’t win, she claimed the second spot, and later signed a contract with Milan-based agency RVR at the age of 22.

In her memoir, Melania mentioned Ines at least 30 times. She was also the maid of honor when the First Lady exchanged vows with Donald. With their mother gone, sources say that she will be seen more by Melania’s side, now that she is back in the spotlight.