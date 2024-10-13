Melania's Sister Might Not Be That Fond of Donald Trump — And She Made it Quite Evident Too

Melania Trump's ultra-private sister, Ines Knauss, has stayed mostly out of the public eye, but her social media activity suggests she isn't exactly a fan of her brother-in-law, Donald Trump. In 2021, journalist Ashley Feinberg unearthed Knauss' private X account via a third party. Apparently, Ines' likes on X (formerly Twitter) revealed some juicy details about her opinions, sparking intrigue among political watchers.

According to Feinberg, Knauss liked a series of snarky tweets aimed at Bruce Castor, Donald Trump's defense attorney, during the February 2021 impeachment trial. She also engaged with a sarcastic post about her sister Melania's "Be Best" initiative, which said, "We should all congratulate Melania Trump on her successful campaign against cyberbullying." The post included a screengrab of Donald's X account, which had been suspended after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to People, Knauss' Twitter activity was earlier highlighted by Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan in her 2020 book The Art of Her Deal, which explores the life of the former First Lady.

Although it's unclear what her social media activity says about her relationship with Donald Trump, it's easy to infer that Ines Knauss found the jokes at his expense entertaining. Interestingly, Knauss has shown public support for the former president, offering him and the former first lady well-wishes the day after they tested positive for COVID-19. She also shared supportive messages from her brother-in-law, including an autographed magazine cover he signed and addressed to her, according to Feinberg.

Despite her mysterious relations with Donald, Knauss has always been very close to her sister Meliana, which is reflected in her social media posts. Being a relatively private person, Knauss' public Instagram account is filled with just old family photos and her sister's snaps of her modeling days. She has periodically posted on her public Facebook account, including a birthday message for her nephew and godson, Barron Trump when he turned 15 in March.

Knauss was also Melania’s maid-of-honor at her wedding, and the sisters lived just a few blocks apart in New York before Melania moved to the White House. The 56-year-old, as of 2020, lived in a Trump-owned apartment on the Upper East Side, in the same building where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump lived before relocating to their new home in Washington, D.C, as per Town and Country.

Commenting on their close relationship, Palm Beach philanthropist Audrey Gruss told the New York Post in 2017, "They're very close." She first met Knauss at a 2005 fundraiser for the Boys' Club of New York, held at Mar-a-Lago, where she described Knauss as "a lovely person and highly creative." Despite their closeness, Knauss has not hesitated to subtly critique her sister. For instance, according to Feinberg, Knauss retweeted a post after Melania wore the infamous 'I really don't care do u' jacket, expressing confusion over the choice, "I still don't understand why she wore that jacket!"