Why Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Holds Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Responsible for Their Divorce

Over the years, Ojani Noa, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, has often avoided the spotlight. However, he recently made news with several shocking disclosures regarding their brief 1997–1998 marriage. Speaking openly about their marriage on Despierta America, Noa reportedly accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of being involved in their separation. He asserted that Lopez's "deception" and "lies" started when she began collaborating with Combs on her 1999 debut album, On the 6. After her breakup with Noa, she later publicly dated with Diddy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry King)

In a recent interview, Noa was asked about what led to the end of his relationship with Lopez. He replied in Spanish and said, “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6'. That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.” As reported by Page Six, he continued, “I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album.” Though he visited Lopez whenever he could, he shared that the trouble began during their time apart.

Later in the interview, Noa claimed that their doomed marriage not only ended his personal life with Lopez but also wrecked his career. He accused Lopez of spreading false stories about him, which he says led companies and TV networks to blacklist him from potential jobs. "Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened,” he said. Noa first crossed paths with Lopez while working as a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s Miami restaurant, Lario's On the Beach. At the time, Lopez was fresh off her role in Money Train and in the middle of filming Blood and Wine.

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa, in his recent appearance on “Despierta America”, partially blamed Sean “Diddy” Combs for the couple's split. Opening up about the downfall of his marriage with Lopez, which stretched from 1997 to 1998, Noa said, “Part of that divorce was… pic.twitter.com/fJyDXmVAHc — Diamond K Williams (@TheDiamondKShow) October 23, 2024

In a 2022 interview, as reported by the Daily Mail, Noa shared how Lopez’s rise to megastardom eventually became too heavy for their relationship to bear. He said, "There were many times I felt like Mr Cinderella. She was the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was." He continued to explain how Lopez's fame erupted into full-fledged stardom during their marriage, but their love story started when she was already establishing herself. Despite their intense love for each other, his life was shaken when Lopez got the lead in Selena.

Jennifer Lopez dated P Diddy for nearly two years. Did she really not know anything about his evil behaviour? — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) October 21, 2024

Not long after, pictures of Lopez and Diddy began circulating everywhere, and Noa claims Lopez told him she wasn’t ready for children because it would harm her career. He also mentioned that he never attended any of Combs' infamous parties. Lopez has not yet responded to the accusations or Combs' most recent arrest. The rapper was arrested on September 16 and is charged with several serious sexual assault offenses. According to The Mirror, he is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after entering a not-guilty plea and strongly denying all of the charges.