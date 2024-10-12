Mark Cuban Hints at Donald Trump’s Involvement in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Notorious Parties

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In a shocking turn of events, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has hinted that former President Donald Trump may have attended some of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties. Cuban made the claim while responding to a netizen's comment about him supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming US elections. The internet user said that Cuban backed Harris because he feared Trump would release Jeffrey Epstein's client list if re-elected. Cuban's response was swift and pointed: "Release it today. Right now. I never met the guy. Never went to a Diddy party. Donald on the other hand." Cuban's tweet comes just a few weeks after an old video of Donald Trump surfaced online. In the clip, the former president said, "I love Diddy. You know, he's a good friend of mine, he's a good guy."

You're terrified that President Trump will release Epsteins client list if he gets back into the White House — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 9, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Following these allegations, 120 individuals have since come forward, accusing the rapper of sexual assault. Many celebrities, who witnessed Diddy's 'freak off' parties have come forward with their statements. In an episode of Jeff FM Podcast, comedian Jeff Wittek revealed: “I had a realisation that I had been to a Diddy party. I’m not even kidding. I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party – freak off party – in Miami at a mansion." “It was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went, the weirder s**t was going on.” He continued, adding: “I saw live sex happen that night and that’s the first time I saw that happen ever in my life. Did I partake, no? But I got f***ing drunk there and, y’know, it’s just crazy. Like, I was literally there.”

Release it today. Right now. I never met the guy. Never went to a Diddy party.



Donald on the other hand … https://t.co/n3eS0IsoAu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2024

Adding fuel to the fire, a woman named Adria Sheri English has come forward to speak her truth. She claims to have seen Trump at one of Diddy's parties in the 2000s. English, who was hired as a dancer by Diddy in 2004, shared her disturbing experience: "I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names. I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual," as per Ok! Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

English's account tells a serious story about the rising demands at these events. She said the first party was innocent but by the third event, things took a big turn. Diddy allegedly told her to be intimate with guests. These incidents allegedly occurred in separate rooms away from the main gathering. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and trafficking and remains in Brooklyn jail after being refused bail three times, as per Forbes.

Recent developments have only intensified the speculation. A source reportedly told the detectives that when they raided Diddy's homes, they discovered footage of three celebrities engaged in sexual acts. Lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd discussed the situation on NewsNation's Banfield. "I can't attest to whether or not they [the tapes] exist or not. I just was told initially that 'they' own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did..."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).