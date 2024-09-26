Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn over several severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. In light of the same, a resurfaced video footage from The Apprentice has sparked curiosity about Comb's purported transgressions. In the 2012 clip, a former contestant, Aubrey O'Day reacts to former president Donald Trump's admiration for the hip-hop artist. The footage features Trump praising Combs, calling him a 'good guy' and 'good friend.' Trump can be heard saying, "I love Diddy. You know, he's a good friend of mine, he's a good guy. Is he a good guy?" O'Day interestingly responds, "I don't want to answer that question."

“I love Diddy. He’s a good friend of mine. Wow. I think he’s a good guy, I’m going to stick up for him.”



- Adolf Trumppic.twitter.com/sY1lrDmoTm — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 22, 2024

The video has gained widespread attention on social media, with netizens drawing parallels between Trump's praise of Diddy and his adoration for Jeffrey Epstein. "No wonder, he knew Epstein as well. What a coincidence," an X user remarked. "He also thought Epstein and Epstein's girlfriend were great people," another user chimed.

He also thought Epstein and Epstein's girlfriend were great people. I mean why else would he be around the convicted pedophile and his girlfriend who has been convicted of grooming little girls for men like him so many times? — Robert Wayne (@RWayne_68) September 22, 2024

"He’s going to stick up for Diddy out of fear...there are pics and videos of Trump in the files the feds already have," a netizen speculated. "He thinks Epstein was a good guy. He wished Ghislane Maxwell well. He had his own kids around Jeffrey Epstein when they'd hang out. He knew all of these people, he was friends with all of these people. Not just friendly. They were his friends," another X user echoed.

He thinks Epstein was a good guy. He wished Ghislane Maxwell well. He had his own kids around Jeffrey Epstein when they'd hang out. He knew all of these people, he was friends with all of these people. Not just friendly. They were his friends. — Leslie-Joyful Warrior 🇺🇸🦅 (@les43934) September 22, 2024

"It’s just amazing how many total creeps, freaks, and weirdos Trump is 'really good friends' with," a comment read. "If the Presidency is about character, how does Trump always end up with the wrong people," another wondered.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Johnny Nunez

According to the Daily Mail, O'Day was visibly upset with Trump's views about Combs. She recently also shared her thoughts about the Last Night rapper's arrest on X. "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing," she wrote.

The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me.

Things are finally changing. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 17, 2024

Although Trump and Combs have exchanged public remarks about one another and have been pictured together in the past, the former president is not connected to any of Combs' purported transgressions. According to the federal indictment that was made public on Tuesday, Combs has been involved in illegal conduct for at least 16 years. If convicted, he may face serious jail time.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)