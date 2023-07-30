The Cast of Friends Initially 'Didn't Like' Jennifer Aniston, Made Mean Jokes at Her Expense

Jennifer Aniston's bubbly, loving, and charismatic personality is admired by dozens in the entertainment industry and by her fans. Her work in Friends has only propelled the actress further in her career after appearing in several blockbuster films. While the actress is beloved by all she meets, including her cherished friends from the cast of Friends. According to The Things, the cast of the famous sitcom was once not very fond of Aniston, which resulted in the conundrum of the cast excluding Aniston from their circle of friendship at one point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Also Read: Jennifer Anniston Used Humor to Cope with Dyslexia in School, Was "Always the Class Clown"

Reports from an American publication known as Star, reveal that Aniston's co-stars were once jealous of the actress because of the attention her character, 'Rachel Green'. Her co-stars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were seemingly 'very jealous' of Aniston in the beginning and were often on bad terms with her at the beginning of the show's filming. "Everyone wanted to interview Jen, and her 'Rachel Hair' became such a phenomenon that it was the only thing people talked about" a source claimed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The source also mentioned how Aniston's popular hair was a core reason that the women in the cast of Friends were jealous of her. "They were supposed to be a team but all anyone cared about was Jen and her stupid hair. It got very annoying!" the source added in irritation upon recollection. While the women of the cast had their own problems to overcome with regards to Aniston, it seems even the men had an issue with her at first.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Hung Out at Cher’s House as a Teenager and None of Us Knew

Reports mention that Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry often made 'mean-spirited' jokes at Aniston for quite some time. "The boys gave her a hard time," claimed the source who then revealed that for the longest time, 'both the Matts' would tease her with the said jokes but at 'Jen's expense'. The source further shared that the men often believed that Aniston thought of herself as 'better than her peer'. "They felt she thought he [possibly David Schwimmer] was better than they were" the source reveals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's 'Picture Perfect' Co-star Jay Mohr Looks Unrecognizable 26 Years After The Blockbuster Romcom

Amid the whole misunderstanding and series of 'mean jokes' directed at Aniston, it eventually ended after the core cast decided to set aside their differences and work together in harmony. "They eventually realized the whole fame thing was out of their hands, and they grew up and grew closer as a cast," concluded the source. The statement rings true, as the cast has since been inseparable as friends and is often seen on each other's social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

In fact, Aniston very recently posted a heartwarming carousel of her best friend and former co-star Courtney Cox on account of her birthday. The caption was simply an outpouring of love from Aniston's heart, which emphasized the deep bond that Cox and she had shared since the end of the show.

References:

https://www.thethings.com/kristen-stewarts-thoughts-on-jennifer-anistons-career-made-it-clear-she-is-not-a-fan/

https://www.newidea.com.au/friends-tell-all-why-we-hated-jen-star-magazine

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston’s Unlikely Friendship With Lisa Snowdon, Likes Her Instagram Posts Regularly

Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Rides Bike in NYC Wearing a Tee with Selena Gomez's Face On It