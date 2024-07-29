Why Jennifer Lopez Felt She Was "the One to Blame" While Recalling Her Cheating Ex-Partners

Is Jennifer Lopez really the one who 'can't get enough' of relationships? Well, at some point, the songstress felt the fault lies in her while speaking with UK's Loaded Magazine in 2015. JLo has been in multiple relationships, marriage and outside of it, some of which succumbed to infidelity. While the Marry Me actress refused to name the men who cheated, she felt she "did something wrong."

"I've been in relationships where there has been infidelity, and you're left to feel like you did something wrong like there's something wrong with you, you're not enough [for] all of those feelings that we struggle with," JLo spoke of her guilt. "Men and women go through this by the way, it's not just a woman thing."

Among many men that JLo has dated and married was Ojani Noa, her first husband, whom she met while he was a waiter. The ex-couple was married from 1997 to 1998 and divorced 11 months later. Afterward, she briefly dated the musician and hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 1991 but split up in 2001. Next in line was Cris Judd, a dancer with whom she remained married for less than a year, per Us Weekly.

The songstress then married Marc Anthony in June 2004, the only man with whom she has kids- twins named Max and Emme in February 2008. While they enjoyed marital bliss for quite a long time, unfortunately, this relationship also failed as the former couple announced separation in 2011. After Anthony, JLo moved on with backup dancer Beau 'Casper' Smart, Drake, and her high-profile engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Ben Affleck, however, is the man with whom she has the most history. On the sets of their film Gigli, the now-married couple got engaged in November 2002. But they called off their engagement and split up in 2004. However, as destiny planned it, they found their way back into each other's life again in 2021 and finally walked down the aisle in 2022.

However, after many ups and downs in her relationships and self-sabotage, Lopez realized it was part of growing in life. "After my divorce it was about growing and realizing things about myself that I could share with people and realizing that life is hard and sh*t happens and it gets bad sometimes but you're going to dance again. You can always succumb to the depression and to the negative and become bitter, or you can become better. I like better than bitter."

The Jenny from the block discovered a new version of herself, unafraid and embracing love with open arms, whenever and however it would knock on her door, "Before, the thought was that you were in your twenties and that's when you're at your best and after that you go downhill. I think that idea has changed. We are attractive, we are more interesting, we are more self-assured than we were ten years before and there's something sexy and attractive about that to all men."

JLo is currently married to Gone Girl star Affleck except that speculations are rife that the couple is heading for separation. All rumors until the official announcement.