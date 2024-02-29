Jlo Gets Emotional While Admitting She Was ‘Manhandled’ in ‘Unsavory’ Past Relationships

Jennifer Lopez is bravely opening up about past "unsavory" relationships as she reflects on her experiences in her new Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The 54-year-old actress and singer gets vulnerable as she shares insights during the filming of her original musical film, This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story.

In the documentary, Lopez sheds light on her personal life with the behind the scenes of her work Rebound, featured on her album, This Is Me ... Now. According to People, in one scene, Lopez and her on-screen love interest perform a choreographed dance routine that hints at domestic violence within a toxic relationship.

Walking away from the set to her trailer after filming the intense scene, Lopez expresses relief, saying, "I'm glad that one's behind us." Later, during a car ride, she becomes emotional when discussing her reaction to the challenging portrayal. "Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun," Lopez admits. "I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things...rough...disrespectful."

In another scene, Lopez is seen at home, speaking to her longtime friend and producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, over the phone. Lopez expressed, "More than anything, it's really a vulnerable place to be in every day. That's why I go to work every day, and I'm like, 'What am I doing?'" she says. Goldsmith-Thomas offered support, acknowledging the journey Lopez has carried on with, "It's a personal journey ... that will relate to so many women who are abused ... You're talking about how we accept less than we deserve," the producer told the Dance Again hitmaker.

"There were people in my life who said, 'I love you,' and then didn't do things that were kind of in line with the word love," Lopez says earlier in the documentary. ""You have to hit rock bottom, where you're in situations that are so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, 'I don't want this anymore.' A therapist said to me, 'What if this was your daughter? What would you do?' And it was so clear. I was like, I'd tell her, 'Get the f--- out of here, never look back.' But for me it was so clouded and so complicated with so much of my past and my own pain and hurt and dysfunction, that I couldn't see clearly. It was like looking through fog."

Talking about getting back with Affleck she noted, "I think I was angry at you for a long time. But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people. I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things."