“Why Is She Typing So Fast?” – TikTok User Worries Why A Fellow Passenger Is Typing So Fast On A Plane

While sitting, bored, on a plane, a man noticed something about a woman seated in front of him and made it his mission to find out why she was typing so fast.

As she furiously hammered on the keys on her laptop, he became worried and wanted to find out why. As he zooms in on his phone, he quickly realizes that someone is in “so much trouble.”

Many Americans don’t particularly like flying, while others get so bored, while crammed into a seat on a plane. The 2025 Harris Poll of a little over 1,000 American adults found 65 percent are more nervous about flying these days, with all the recent aviation incidents.

However, some passengers aren’t nervous about being in a metal box, flying between 30,000 and 40,000 above the ground. For those, air travel can be a relaxing experience and can even be amusing.

One passenger, Bobby Franks told Newsweek that he was flying out of Winnipeg when he spotted the woman in the row ahead of him, typing furiously on her laptop. He made it his mission to use his phone to zoom in and try to work out what she was doing. Moreover, as a TikTok creator he wanted something to share with his followers.

It was clear that she was typing a Microsoft Word document on her computer. However, the nature of the document couldn’t be confirmed, but Franks spotted a sub-heading reading “Ways to help around the house.”

“I’m hoping you are willing to help out around the house in the following ways,” the man read, followed by a list of duties, including “light housekeeping, dusting and vacuuming.”

At this stage, Franks realized the document was intended for a housekeeper. However, he is a comedian by trade, and couldn’t resist making fun about what he had captured on his phone. He shared the video to his TikTok account @bobby_franks, showing the woman frantically pecking away at the laptop keys, with a funny caption, “This woman’s husband is in so much trouble.”

He also shared the words, “Why is she typing so fast?” as a caption to the clip. Franks explained to Newsweek that the video was intended as a joke, saying, “I’m a comedian and I saw her writing a to-do list for her nanny or housekeeper and was just making a joke about a useless husband.”

Some TikTok viewers figured that the woman was addressing hired help. One wrote, “That is 100% an au pair or nanny document. It’s too polite to be for her husband.”

Another joked, “Girl isn’t even using chat gpt, she’s speaking right from the heart.”

However, some viewers found it not funny, but rather creepy, to capture video of a woman’s private document. One wrote, “You used to have privacy on a commercial flight?” Another commented, “Man, no one has privacy anymore.”

Another figured this couldn’t be about a husband, writing, “It says for Antonia at the top so probably for a house sitter, nanny or housekeeper. Franks responded to that comment, joking, “Wow so now husbands can’t be named Antonia?”

While the truth of the document was rather mundane, the experience helped to pass the time on the flight, and the story has now entertained social media users. As the video attracted TikTok users, it went viral with 212.400 likes.