Calls Mount for Trevor Noah’s Deportation After Donald Trump–Jeffrey Epstein Joke at Grammys

Warning: The following story discusses Jeffrey Epstein and the Epstein Files, including references to human trafficking and crimes against minors. Reader discretion is advised.

Legal threats and calls for deportation are mounting against comedian Trevor Noah after his controversial Grammys joke involving President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Noah, who has hosted the Grammys since 2021, took shots at Sean “Diddy” Combs and Nicki Minaj in his opening monologue. However, Noah immediately went viral on social media when he brought Trump and Clinton into the conversation.

“Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said, “which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, [so] he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

Noah’s joke comes days after the Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of the Epstein Files. More than 180,000 images and 2,000 videos were posted publicly on Friday, Jan. 30. Attorneys Brittany Henderson and Brad Edwards are representing over 200 alleged victims who Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked for years.

Neither Trump nor Clinton has been charged with any crimes related to Epstein. Clinton had not publicly addressed Noah’s comments as of publication, nor had CBS, which aired the Grammys.

Trump fired back on Truth Social, accusing Noah of defamation and making it clear he intends to take the 41-year-old comic to court.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote. “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.”

President Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah for falsely claiming he went to Epstein Island at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/wqdq8yITvg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 2, 2026

Social media users quickly joined Trump in calling for legal action against Noah. A glance at X shows plenty of Trump supporters ecstatic about the possibility of Trump winning a lawsuit against Noah. Others called for Noah, who is from South Africa, to be deported.

“Trevor Noah has been a national embarrassment since working as a late night host, he went in hard with far left politics to schmooz the Hollywood elite,” one X user wrote, adding, “Deport and ban.”

Another commenter wrote, “He doesn’t deserve to live in the USA!”

Noah joked about being deported while hosting the 2025 Grammys. It is unclear whether he has since applied for citizenship.

“Please deport that useless Trevor Noah back to South Africa and revoke his Visa as he is just a nuisance to society,” an X user said. “We don’t like him, but we would rather have him in South Africa away from USA.”