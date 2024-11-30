Why Has No One Ever Seen a Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Pregnant? Here’s the Truth

In an era where royal pregnancies captivate the public, one detail about Queen Elizabeth II’s life stands out—no images exist of her visibly pregnant. This interesting fact has puzzled many, especially since the late monarch was a mother to four children—King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—born between 1948 and 1964. The absence of such pictures, so unlike modern royal traditions, sheds light on the societal taboos and expectations of her time. Unlike contemporary royal mothers, such as Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, who were often photographed during their pregnancies, Queen Elizabeth’s pregnancies were shrouded in secrecy.

As per Harpers Bazaar, at the time, it was deemed improper to display a pregnant figure in public. As a result, not only were there no pictures of her with a visible baby bump, but Buckingham Palace also avoided any direct announcements about her pregnancies. In 1948, when Elizabeth was expecting her first child, Prince Charles, the palace issued a restrained statement, “Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June.” Five months later, Charles was born. This peculiar pattern repeated with her subsequent children, maintaining an air of discretion and privacy. Another royal custom absent during Queen Elizabeth’s time was the now-iconic tradition of presenting newborns on the hospital steps.

The late Queen Elizabeth with her son Prince Edward, Princess Alexander with her son James, Princess Margaret with her daughter Lady Sarah and the Duchess of Kent with her daughter, Lady Helen. This photo

was taken as a personal token to

the Dr who delivered the Royal babies👑 pic.twitter.com/rSvTV7FRAE — Queen Camilla (@Shaz204727916) August 8, 2024

The Queen delivered all her children within the private confines of Buckingham Palace, away from the prying eyes of the press. The first official pictures of her children were typically taken months after their births, often at their christenings. Contrast this with Princess Diana, who broke traditions in 1982 by giving birth to Prince William at St. Mary’s Hospital. Diana’s decision to step outside with her newborn, facing the press, marked the beginning of a modern approach to royal motherhood. Curious fans noted, "The Queen has 4 children yet, I've never seen any pictures of her visibly pregnant! I did some reading and at the time it was "improper" to show her bump! She'd never even announced her pregnancy she'd say she's not taking any royal duties for a period then reappear with a baby!" Whereas another remarked, "Apparently it was taboo to be pregnant so she would go into hiding."

According to biographer Andrew Morton, Diana chose the hospital over the palace to escape relentless media pressure. Reportedly Diana confessed, “I couldn’t handle the press pressure any longer. It was as if everybody was monitoring every day for me.” Princess Diana later remarked, “When we had William, we had to find a date in the diary that suited Charles and his polo. William had to be induced because I couldn’t handle the press pressure any longer, it was becoming unbearable. It was as if everyone was monitoring every day for me,” as reported by People magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles walk through Liverpool Street Station in London with their dogs, having returned by train from Sandringham after the Christmas holidays, 18th January 1960. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Derek Berwin)

The Queen’s time adhered strictly to the decorum of the mid-20th century, where even discussing pregnancy publicly was taboo. In contrast, modern royals have embraced more openness, reflecting changing societal attitudes. Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and even Princess Diana transformed royal pregnancies into public journeys.