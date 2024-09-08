Why Fox News Host Griff Jenkins Compares RFK Jr. to Late Serial Killer and Cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer

Griff Jenkins, the Fox News host, made a weird comparison between Robert F. Kennedy and the late cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer. Although he meant it as a joke, it caught the attention because of the disturbing contrast. Jenkins appeared on Fox News's MediaBuzz on Sunday, September 1, 2024, and claimed because of the two men's affinity for roadkill.

The 53-year-old thought of the comparison after a previous claim resurfaced where Kennedy was accused of cutting the head off a dead beached whale using a chainsaw, tying it to his vehicle, and taking it home. The incident happened in 1992 but was first highlighted in the media by RFK Jr.'s daughter Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy to Town & Country magazine in 2012.

Host Howard Kurtz reminded viewers, "Kennedy, who's already admitted covering up, putting a dead bear in his car, now faces a tale about how he used a chainsaw to cut off the head of a dead whale and strapped it to the roof of his car. What is it with RFK and dead animals?"

In response, Jenkins took a jibe at RFK Jr. and compared, "This is not normal. [Do] you know who else collected roadkill? Jeffrey Dahmer. This is really bizarre stuff," and noted, "An environmental group is actually calling for an investigation to see if that incident violated some sort of mammal marine protection act. So he could actually face some sort of investigation."

In his lifetime, Dahmer, America's serial killer, raped, murdered, and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wis., between 1978 and 1991. The extent of his crimes shook the whole nation which also included cannibalism and necrophilia. While he got away with his immoral acts for years, it was in July 1991 that he was caught when he took a man named Tracy Edwards to his apartment, put a knife to his chest, and told him he intended to eat his heart, as per ABC News.

Meanwhile, Jenkins isn't the only one who drew parallels between RFK Jr. and disgraced cannibal Dahmer. After the 70-year-old politician ended his lengthy presidential campaign as an Independent candidate, he endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump. But his support didn't go well with his critics, including MSNBC's host Lawrence O'Donnell, as per Daily Beast.

O'Donnell dedicated 10 minutes of his show to critiquing RFK Jr. for backing Trump for the upcoming 2024 elections, saying, "The Jeffrey Dahmer of the animal kingdom has horrified his family almost as much as Jeffrey Dahmer horrified his by endorsing the most horrifying Republican presidential nominee in history."

Although his campaign fizzled out, RFK Jr. is now facing fresh charges after an environmental group called for a federal investigation into the episode where he chainsawed a whale's head decades back. This news has parallels to another story in which Kennedy dumped a dead bear in New York's Central Park to make it appear as if it was hit by a bicycle, per The Guardian.