RFK Jr Confesses to Leaving Dead Bear Cub in Central Park, Shares Bizarre Reason Behind It

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate' who's running for the 2024 presidential elections, confessed he once dumped a dead bear in Central Park, 10 years back. He updated his followers about the story in a video post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one," tagging the media giant The New Yorker ahead of its article.

RFK Jr. seemed to be sitting in a kitchen setup while he casually narrated the ordeal to actress Roseanne Barr. Back in 2014, he was driving through the Hudson Valley when he saw a woman who was behind the steering wheel of a van hit a young bear and leave it there, "I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear. It was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator," per CNN.

In the 3-minute and 20-second video clip, RFK Jr. further explained how he had to then attend a dinner at Peter Luger Steak House in New York City which meant he had to head to the airport and leave the bear business behind as the dead cub was still inside his car. So, he broached to friends the idea of putting the bear in Central Park, "I had an old bike in my car that somebody had asked me to get rid of and I said, 'Let's go put the bear in Central Park and we'll make it look like he got hit by a bike.'"

Barr, who was in the frame with him, and others behind the camera laughed at the story as he said, "Everybody thought, 'That's a great idea.' So we did that and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something." However, unexpected happened when the next day, the dead bear's coverage was all over the press, including law enforcement investigations, making RFK Jr. "worried" because he left fingerprints.

Fortunately, the story dwindled and he wasn't held accountable, "Luckily, the story died down after a while and it stayed dead for a decade," adding that somehow The New Yorker unearthed the decade-old story and now "they're gonna do a big article on me," asking RFK Jr. for the "fact checkers." But he's aware it would put him in a negative light, "It's gonna be a bad story."

As RFK Jr. claims responsibility for leaving the dead cub, it all aligns as the bear indeed caused a stir in the media. The mystery of who left it there was reported by The New York Times in October 2014 as the state's Department of Environmental Conservation announced the cause of death was "blunt force injuries consistent with a motor vehicle collision."

The rest of the information remained a mystery until now as Tatiana Schlossberg, The Times journalist who covered the story, said on Sunday, August 4, 2024, "Like law enforcement, I had no idea who was responsible for this when I wrote the story," after RFK Jr.'s admission to the incident.