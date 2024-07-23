INQUISITR.COM / Politics

RFK Jr. Contemplates Endorsing Donald Trump but Demands This One Criteria in Leaked Video Snippet

By Simran Kumari
Published on : 23:46 PST, Jul 22, 2024
RFK Jr. Contemplates Endorsing Donald Trump but Demands This One Criteria in Leaked Video Snippet
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Scott Olson; (R) John Parra

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., popularly known for his work as an author and lawyer, has built quite a name for himself in the world of politics. Though his independent run in the 2024 presidential race seems like a long shot, he can still influence a tight race. However, as per recent reports, Kennedy is allegedly considering dropping out of the race to endorse his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in exchange for a position in the Trump administration. According to HuffPost, just hours after the assassination attempt, Kennedy was on the call with Trump, possibly negotiating this very deal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeenah Moon
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeenah Moon

 

During their call, they agreed to meet at last week's Republicam National Convention. Kennedy reportedly suggested he could take on a senior role handling health and medical issues. During an interview with The Washington Post, the environmental lawyer said, "All I will say to you is I am willing to talk to anybody from either political party who wants to talk about children’s health and how to end the chronic disease epidemic.” He also mentioned that Trump has been more open to the idea.

 

 

He disclosed, “I have a lot of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me. Nobody from the DNC, high or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months. Instead, they have allocated millions to try to disrupt my campaign.” A Trump spokesperson, Danielle Alvarez, shared, “President Trump met with RFK and they had a conversation about the issues just as he does regularly with important figures in business and politics because they all recognize he will be the next president of the United States." DNC spokesperson, Matt Corridoni, also commented that it’s hardly shocking that Kennedy is seeking a White House position.

 

Corridoni argued, “That RFK Jr. was engaging in the same backroom political deals that he claims to despise shows that he knows his spoiler candidacy isn’t going to land him in the White House." These speculations began after a video snippet of a call between Trump and Kennedy went viral. In the clip, Trump tells Kennedy, “Anyway, I would love for you to serve. I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re gonna win — we’re gonna win — we’re way ahead of the guy.” Kennedy expressed his embarrassment when the video was leaked, as reported by The Independent.

 

 

He took to his X account and penned, “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.” Meanwhile, public polls show that Kennedy’s campaign is drawing almost equal votes from both Joe Biden and Trump. As per the reports, Trump has also been pondering for months whether to choose Kennedy as his running mate for the 2024 election race.

Share this article: RFK Jr. Contemplates Endorsing Donald Trump but Demands This One Criteria in Leaked Video Snippet
Donald Trump
More Stories on Inquisitr