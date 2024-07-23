RFK Jr. Contemplates Endorsing Donald Trump but Demands This One Criteria in Leaked Video Snippet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., popularly known for his work as an author and lawyer, has built quite a name for himself in the world of politics. Though his independent run in the 2024 presidential race seems like a long shot, he can still influence a tight race. However, as per recent reports, Kennedy is allegedly considering dropping out of the race to endorse his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in exchange for a position in the Trump administration. According to HuffPost, just hours after the assassination attempt, Kennedy was on the call with Trump, possibly negotiating this very deal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeenah Moon

During their call, they agreed to meet at last week's Republicam National Convention. Kennedy reportedly suggested he could take on a senior role handling health and medical issues. During an interview with The Washington Post, the environmental lawyer said, "All I will say to you is I am willing to talk to anybody from either political party who wants to talk about children’s health and how to end the chronic disease epidemic.” He also mentioned that Trump has been more open to the idea.

When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 16, 2024

He disclosed, “I have a lot of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me. Nobody from the DNC, high or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months. Instead, they have allocated millions to try to disrupt my campaign.” A Trump spokesperson, Danielle Alvarez, shared, “President Trump met with RFK and they had a conversation about the issues just as he does regularly with important figures in business and politics because they all recognize he will be the next president of the United States." DNC spokesperson, Matt Corridoni, also commented that it’s hardly shocking that Kennedy is seeking a White House position.

Corridoni argued, “That RFK Jr. was engaging in the same backroom political deals that he claims to despise shows that he knows his spoiler candidacy isn’t going to land him in the White House." These speculations began after a video snippet of a call between Trump and Kennedy went viral. In the clip, Trump tells Kennedy, “Anyway, I would love for you to serve. I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re gonna win — we’re gonna win — we’re way ahead of the guy.” Kennedy expressed his embarrassment when the video was leaked, as reported by The Independent.

Would RFK JR dropping out and endorsing Donald Trump Unite America and Heal The Divide??



If this happens, will Kennedy voters vote for Donald Trump? https://t.co/ceW5CDgCuQ — Ashley Nicole🌺 (@antiwarmisfit) July 17, 2024

He took to his X account and penned, “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.” Meanwhile, public polls show that Kennedy’s campaign is drawing almost equal votes from both Joe Biden and Trump. As per the reports, Trump has also been pondering for months whether to choose Kennedy as his running mate for the 2024 election race.