Ben Affleck Has Moved On From Jennifer Lopez With a New Flame Who Strikingly Resembles His Ex-Wife

In the latest swirl of Hollywood gossip, Ben Affleck has been spotted with Kyra ‘Kick’ Kennedy, igniting rumors of a budding romance just days after his highly-publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Affleck was seen in the company of the 36-year-old daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on several occasions, including at the Polo Lounge in Los Angeles. Social media quickly lit up with comments about how Kick bears a striking resemblance to Affleck’s first wife, Jennifer Garner.

As per The Sun, the timing of these sightings is particularly interesting as Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, citing irreconcilable differences, marking the end of the rocky reunion between the two stars. An insider revealed, that Affleck is "proud of the fact that he always has and always will take care of himself." They added, "He has never— and seemingly will never— give himself over completely to another person. The kind of big love Jennifer believes in, that sort of all-consuming devotion? Ben played along for a while and wanted to be part of it, but it's just not who he is."

She looks like his ex wife, not jlo. Jennifer Garner. — Kelly Hyman (@Kellyhyman1) August 24, 2024

As per People magazine, an insider revealed the real reason behind the duo’s divorce. They explained, "The truth is [that] there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to. You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings…being incredibly happy and warm— the best light that emanated from him to exhibiting the deepest, darkest behavior. I think he was signaling a message to the press....But yet participating.”

BenAffleck has moved on fast. He has been reported hanging out with a new woman, Kick Kennedy amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Hmm life goes on. 😌 pic.twitter.com/GXuIaL8WIT — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) August 26, 2024

They added, “They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a pervasive toxicity, no one can help you — you have to help yourself. But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love— of course there is. The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.” An insider close to Lopez shared her agony. "She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

Another informant added, “Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the second anniversary because she wanted to sting. But it did not sting him. He has been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn’t look like the villain.” An insider also claimed, “The timing of the divorce was a big f–k you to Ben.”