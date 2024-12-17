Why Donald Trump’s 'Reptilian' Eyes at the 2024 Debate Had Everyone Buzzing About His Performance

The 2024 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has now ended, but it left many noticing something odd about Trump's eyes during the debate session. Social media was quickly filled with comments about his unfocused and half-closed eyes. Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their bewilderment; the observations ranged from concerned to critical.

@Wiseronenow asked, "Is Trump AWAKE?? He finally opened his eyes 30 minutes in." Many also questioned Trump's state of alertness during this crucial political event. "Trump's eyes are so bloodshot. What drugs is he on?" @letat_lechat asked. @ZappaReturns suggested, "Trump looks positively reptilian tonight. His eyes are half closed and blank. I half expect him to stick out his forked tongue." These comments, though dramatic, showed many viewers' real confusion and curiosity at Trump's performance.

There was a stark difference in the candidates' body language and eye contact, according to the viewers. "Trump cant even look her in the eyes LMAOOOOOOOO," @ncittty pointed out. @Tamerr2023 commented, "20 MINUTES IN. Harris looked at Trump many times, where he didn't move his eyes away from the hosters She mentioned his name over 10 times so far, where he referred to her as SHE, never mentioned her name even once in the time he mentioned Biden many times. Womentrump #Debate2024." "Need Kamala to tell Trump to 'look me in the eyes when you're talking,'" @WTFJXR63 suggested.

Not every theory regarding Trump's appearance was outrageous. Some suggested more simple factors, such as fatigue from debate preparation or makeup mishaps. "Getting some orange concealer underneath Trump's eyes needs to be someone's top priority during the commercial break. It looks upsetting," @socialistdogmom advised. @Kikitaughtmeee quipped, "Trump need to go debate with whoever did his makeup because why tf they put that orange a** foundation on everything but his damn eyes? Make it make sense!"

Many people were more focused on the eye contact between the opponents than on whether Trump was sleeping or not. Harris was the one to make the first move of the debate. She approached Trump at his platform and shook his hand. Trump appeared less keen to greet the vice president in any manner. Many onlookers felt that this dynamic continued throughout the debate.

Presidential debates take a lot of preparation, and they can certainly tire out candidates; besides, Trump is almost 20 years older than Harris. Looking tired or unfocused in such a big event can really affect how people see a candidate. This is not the first time Trump's eyes have been in the news. In previous public appearances, including his criminal fraud trial in April and the 2024 Republican National Convention, observers had noted Trump's seemingly exhausted demeanor, as per The List.

