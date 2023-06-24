Britney Spears Sells LA Mansion at a Loss 'Quickly and Painlessly' For $10.1 Million

Britney Spears gave away the keys to her home in Calabasas, California. In late February, Spears sold her luxurious Los Angeles mansion, incurring a financial loss in the process. According to People, the wealthy estate featuring seven bedrooms, and nine bathrooms and spanning over 11,600 square feet, was sold for slightly over $10 million. This amount reflects a decrease of approximately $2 million compared to the initial purchase price paid by the star.

Shortly after her wedding to Sam Asghari in June of 2022, Britney Spears acquired the residence for $11.8 million, as reported by Dirt. However, in January, she enlisted the services of Bryce Pennel from Compass to list the property for $12 million.

Also Read: Britney Spears Finally Mends Broken Bond With Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn On Set

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

"Our primary goal in the sale of the home was to do it as quickly and as painlessly as possible. Historically, homes in this neighborhood sit on the market for over a year and go through several price reductions before selling. I sourced a buyer in under seven days and negotiated a non-contingent, all-cash offer that closed in three business days. It was discussed and mutually agreed upon that we would rather take the slam-dunk than risk selling even lower one year from now, after months of accrued carrying costs and expenses," said listing agent Pennel, as reported by Mansion Global. According to Dirt, public records reveal that Ezekiel Tyson Jr., a Dallas-based personal injury attorney, and experienced real estate investor, is the buyer who acquired the property, showcasing a preference for finding favorable deals.

Image Source: One Shot Production

As per the outlet, situated on a spacious 1.6-acre lot, the residence is designed in a contemporary Mediterranean style and boasts a single-story layout. Notable features include impressive double entry doors that lead into a grand foyer adorned with 33-foot ceilings. The backyard offers breathtaking mountain views, complemented by a mosaic-tiled pool equipped with a waterfall and a jacuzzi. Additionally, there is a covered and heated patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, as well as a separate one-bedroom guest house.

Also Read: Britney Spears' Mom 'Begs' Singer To Revive Broken Bond With Sister Jamie Lynn

Image Source: One Shot Production

Within the splendid residence, The primary suite belonging to Spears features a cozy fireplace, a comfortable sitting area, dual walk-in closets adorned with wood cabinetry, and a shower with two entrances. Notable additions to the property include a dedicated home office, a room for gift-wrapping, a wine cellar, and quarters for staff members.

Also Read: Britney Spears Is Heartbroken to See Son Preston and Ex-Husband Kevin Speak Behind Her Back

Image Source: One Shot Production

Image Source: One Shot Production

The chef's kitchen showcases a wraparound breakfast bar, a center island with meticulously hand-carved details, multiple food preparation areas, and an expansive walk-in pantry. For a cinematic experience, a private home screening room equipped with surround sound offers theater-style seating and a visually striking tray ceiling adorned with gilded accents. Furthermore, the residence offers a variety of formal and informal living spaces to suit various needs and preferences.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Approves of Ex-Kevin Federline's Move With Sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears Reveals All About Mom Lynne's First Visit After Three Years