‘Why Does Kash Patel Always Look Frightened?’ The Internet Has Hilarious Reactions to the FBI Director’s Most Awkward Moments

Kash Patel is the FBI director and a loyal Trump supporter. Many believe his closeness to Trump helped him get the job. But being in the spotlight hasn’t always gone smoothly. Patel has had some pretty awkward public moments that people online love to joke about.

Editorial cartoonist Randy Bish once posted, “Kash Patel always looks like someone who is using a bidet for the first time.” Even supporters notice. One fan wrote on X, “I absolutely support Kash Patel one thing that’s been bothering me. He really needs to do a new picture. He looks like he’s hypnotized.”

The Chair Interview

In May 2025, Patel sat down with Bret Baier on Fox News. The interview setting had people laughing. The chairs looked like barstools from a kitchen counter. Patel’s feet dangled above the floor.

Instagram comments poured in. “Why couldn’t you find chairs? Instead you made Kash dangle his feet.” Others joked, “It’s nice they took the tray off of it for him.” And another: “He needs a booster seat.”

Looking Like a Wax Figure

In August 2025, Patel stood beside Trump during a press conference about sending the National Guard to D.C. He tried to look serious but instead came off stiff and blank.

One person on X asked, “Why does Kash Patel look like a terrified wax figure?” Another wrote, “He’s fine. Just in sleep mode. Trump just needs to tap him and he wakes up. Just like your personal computer does.” And one critic said, “Because Patel is so far in over his head that even he is horrified.”

The Wide-Eyed Look

In another Fox News interview this May, Patel spoke about Trump’s immigration policies. But viewers noticed his eyes more than his words.

One person asked on X, “Why does Kash Patel always look frightened?” Another joked, “Crazy eyes happen when a person has a mix of ‘he is the ONE!’ and ‘try to stay cool, don’t get all crazy on camera Patel.’”

The Joe Rogan Moment

In June 2025, Patel appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. During the show, Rogan read a now-deleted post where Elon Musk said Trump “is in the Epstein files.”

Patel looked uncomfortable. He replied, “I’m not participating in any of that conversation between Elon and Trump. … I know my lane and that ain’t it.”

But back in 2023, Patel had said the FBI had the Epstein files. So, some thought he was dodging. One X user wrote, “How does he not say ‘No. Elon is lying.’? Oof. Not looking good.”

Patel might just have one of those faces that always looks awkward. But when you’re the FBI director and often on camera, every look, gesture, and chair choice becomes a meme.