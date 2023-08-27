Here’s the Reason Behind Khloé Kardashian’s Decision to Switch Her Son Tatum’s Surname to Thompson

What’s in a name, or a last name for that matter? Apparently, everything.

When Khloé Kardashian’s surrogate gave birth to her second child with Tristan Thompson, a son named Tatum, she initially gave the baby the last name Kardashian. According to TMZ, Tatum Thompson, as he is currently recognized, was originally given the last name Kardashian. Sources informed TMZ that Tatum, who is now 10 months old, didn't have the same as his initial first name; instead, he was simply referred to as "Baby" until the reality star decided on the name Tatum.

In accordance with California law, new parents have the freedom to decide whether they want their child to bear the father's surname, the mother's surname, or a blend of both. It's important to note that the choice made by the parents is permanent, and altering the last name would necessitate obtaining a court order.

As per Page Six, the co-founder of Good American eventually reconsidered and legally altered Tatum's last name to Thompson, while also settling on Tatum as his first name. While there were no specific explanations provided for this name change, the decision was probably influenced by the circumstances surrounding the former couple. These circumstances included the revelation that the NBA player, Tristan Thompson, had secretly fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, while Khloé Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their baby boy via surrogate.

In July 2022, Kardashian and Thompson, aged 32, celebrated the arrival of their son. Additionally, they have a daughter named True Thompson, who is 5 years old.

During an episode of The Kardashians in June, Kardashian had a heart-to-heart conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, who is 67 years old. During this conversation, Kardashian shared her experience of taking care of her son Tatum during his initial months. She mentioned the need to switch his formula because of sensitivity issues, and she reflected on the demanding nature of her journey.

"The first couple of months are really wild. He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy. You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she said in a confessional.

As per People, Jenner engaged in a conversation with Kardashian about the challenges associated with surrogacy. They discussed how it took Kardashian a little longer to form a close bond with Tatum compared to her daughter True. Jenner offered supportive advice, encouraging Kardashian to be more forgiving of herself, especially considering that every time Jenner visited, she observed Kardashian being affectionate and attentive to her two children. "I wish I wasn't so critical of myself because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever," Khloe said.

