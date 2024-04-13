Why Claudia Oshry Believes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Resonates with Fans

In a world where celebrity relationships often make headlines, there's one unexpected duo that has captured the fascination of many- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Despite their apparent differences, Claudia and Jackie Oshry believe that these two are a match made in heaven.

Claudia Oshry, known for her work as the creator of "Girl With No Job," sees Swift and Kelce as the epitome of an unlikely pairing. Speaking exclusively to Page Six in their new video studio, Claudia points to Swift's intellectual prowess, describing her as a "poet" and the "mind of a generation." In contrast, Kelce is portrayed as "silly and goofy," leading Claudia to assert that Swift is "so out of his league, especially in an intellectual sense."

“It’s kind of an unlikely pairing,” she says. “It just makes sense. We’re obsessed.” However, it's precisely this difference that Claudia finds so appealing about their relationship. She notes that despite being in separate leagues, Swift and Kelce complement each other perfectly. Jackie Oshry shares this sentiment, highlighting how their varying personalities and talents create a unique dynamic. Jackie points out that while some fans may believe Kelce is superior to Swift, and vice versa, their differences are what make their romance so intriguing.

“I think they’re in separate leagues, which is what makes it so great because I’m sure some fans of his would be like, ‘He’s so much greater than her.’ And then fans of hers are like, you know, ‘There’s no matching her,'” she tells Page Six.

As the founder of The Readheads Book Club, Jackie recognizes Swift and Kelce as the best in their respective industries. She believes that their shared status as top performers allows them to connect on a deeper level. When discussing Swift's past relationships, the sisters acknowledge that the singer has a history of dating intellectual artists, while Kelce is known for his laid-back and carefree demeanor.

“He’s just, like, an American meathead,” Claudia jokes, adding that the “Cruel Summer” singer missed that “lightness” in her previous relationships. Jackie agrees, suggesting that Swift is at a point in her life where she deserves to have fun and enjoy herself without overthinking things. She believes that Swift should be able to relax and savor the simple pleasures in life, such as going out to dinner with her boyfriend, without worrying about judgment.

“I feel like she’s at a point in her life where she should just be able to have fun and enjoy the fruits of her labor and be able to, like, just go out to a restaurant with her boyfriend and not, like, worry, ‘What does he think about this?’ Like, he’s not thinking about this! He likes the meal!” she says.