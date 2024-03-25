Whoopi Goldberg Says She Used This Drug for Weight Loss After Hitting 300 Pounds

In a candid revelation, Whoopi Goldberg has shared her journey of using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro to shed pounds after reaching nearly 300 pounds in late 2021. The EGOT winner made this revelation on a recent episode of The View, where she discussed her struggles with weight and the impact of the medication on her health.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Goldberg revealed that she turned to Mounjaro while filming the movie Till in September 2021. Reflecting on her weight gain during that time, she expressed, “I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till, and I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro –– that’s what I use. I just always felt like me, and then I saw me, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me.’ It’s never been an issue for me, because I don’t listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem.”

OPRAH SPECIAL EXPLORES WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS: After Oprah Winfrey opened up about changing the conversation around obesity and shared her own struggles in the spotlight, #TheView co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/GUVfMPdW0T — The View (@TheView) March 19, 2024

Goldberg acknowledged that her weight has fluctuated over the years but had never been a prominent concern for her until she observed the substantial increase. She further added, “You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what’s going on with your body, and there’s nothing wrong [with taking weight loss drugs]. Stuff happens, you hit a certain age and everything falls to the ground, you know you just pick it up put it over the back, and keep it moving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Goldberg’s confession about her weight loss journey echoed with co-host Sunny Hostin, who also revealed her experience using Mounjaro after gaining 40 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hostin revealed, “I love to cook, and I found out I love to eat, and I was horrified by the fact I would have to come out on air, I was, and so I also took Mounjaro. There is shame when you’ve gained weight, and I have never experienced that kinda shame before. I used Mounjaro, and my cholesterol is 140. Now, I feel better, I think I look better, and that’s what this is about for people.” as reported by Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

As per People, the discussion on The View highlighted the growing trend of celebrities using weight-loss drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic. Goldberg's disclosure comes in the wake of Oprah Winfrey's public discussion about her own use of a prescription weight-loss medication as part of her health and wellness regimen. Winfrey exclaimed, "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."

The famous media personality added, "When I tell you how many times I have blamed myself. Because you think you're smart enough to have figured this out, and then you hear, all along, it's you fighting your brain." Winfrey continued, "Maybe the key is to stop judging everybody. Maybe that’s the key. My weight has come and gone and up and down, but it’s never been an issue for me because I don’t listen to what other people say about me so it has never been a problem. But I think it’s very hard for people to just know what a normal weight would be. Everyone has something to say but no one said, ‘How you doing?’ Because it involves so many other things."