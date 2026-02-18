Whoopi Goldberg Admits Her Name Is in Epstein Files, Reveals What Really Happened

Whoopi Goldberg is being dragged into unnecessary drama, as her name finds a place on the infamous Epstein files. But, rather than remaining silent about the whole fiasco, she came forward with the facts of the matter.

During an episode of “The View” last Tuesday, Goldberg addressed claims that her name was on the list. She clearly stated, “In the name of transparency…My name is in the files.”

However, the circumstances under which her name became associated are vastly different from the actual culprits. Her name appears in an email from 2013 referencing a request for a plane to Monaco on Goldberg’s behalf.

‘The View’ moderator Whoopi Goldberg is clarifying why her name appears in the Epstein files. https://t.co/Nxy2nGD6XO — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 17, 2026

This was for Julian Lennon’s charity, and the email asked Jeffrey Epstein if he would be willing to provide his private plane. To this, Epstein replied with, “no thnaks [sic].”

Following this admission, Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar clarified that “anybody can be on this list.”

Goldberg echoed the same sentiment and stated, “Well, this is my point! Because I’m telling you, when I tell you people are trying to turn me into, I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend.”

When Behar pointed out how she was too old for Epstein’s preferences, Goldberg agreed and further called out people framing her. She said, “I was not only too old, but it was at a time, you know, where this is just not – you used to have facts before you said stuff!”

Later, Behar also mentioned that Donald Trump’s name was on the list multiple times. But Goldberg decided to stick to guarding her own position because she is getting singled out for no reason.

🚨 BREAKING: Facing growing backlash, the Trump administration now says it will NOT release any more Epstein files — even though more than HALF of the 6 million documents remain sealed. Pam Bondi claims the DOJ is “done.” Republicans are revolting: Sen. John Kennedy: “Release… pic.twitter.com/ooSGS5xPQi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 16, 2026

According to her, “I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged.”

She further clarified, “People actually believe that I was with him, it’s like, ‘Honey, come on.’ Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about because either the Enquirer wrote about it, people wrote about this stuff. So no, I never had this, and no, I didn’t get on the plane because you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?”

Being associated with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein is something no one would appreciate, so it is natural for Goldberg to finally address the controversy. Something similar happened to the renowned podcaster, Joe Rogan.

The strangeness of the DOJ-published Jeffrey Epstein e-mails continues. It turns out that he supposedly was a big fan of… Joe Rogan. He asked Lawrence Krauss to set up a meeting (September 2017 e-mail). pic.twitter.com/rXmE5pjhdi — Fight Opinion (@FightOpinion) February 1, 2026

Epstein wanted to meet Rogan and mentioned that to a past guest of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss.

However, Rogan did not agree to the meeting and commented that he, “…never would’ve went anyway…It’s like, it’s not even a possibility that I would’ve ever went, especially after I Googled him.”