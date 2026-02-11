Joe Rogan Is On The Epstein Files, But Not For What You Think

The Epstein files are disclosing some high-profile names, and Joe Rogan is one of them. However, unlike others who were named for alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the podcaster and UFC commentator is included for declining to meet him.

Recently, Rogan sat down with actress Cheryl Hines for “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. She is the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services. During the conversation, he disclosed his unusual involvement with the s– offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’m in the files for not going,” Rogan explained and further added, “Jeffrey Epstein was tryna meet with me.”

Rogan said he was confused as to why Epstein would want to meet him, and the reason was disclosed in a large batch of newly released documents related to the case. In 2017, one of Rogan’s guests, Lawrence Krauss, a renowned theoretical physicist, spoke about the podcaster to Epstein, who was reportedly impressed by the host.

According to the documents, Epstein had seen the episode featuring Krauss and even complimented Rogan for being “funny.” He then asked Krauss to introduce him to Rogan.

A few days later (September 2017) after Jeffrey Epstein asked Lawrence Krauss to connect him to Joe Rogan, Krauss relays the bad news that Rogan isn’t all that interested in meeting with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/59u4QvjoXL — Fight Opinion (@FightOpinion) February 1, 2026

The email revealed that Krauss promised he would reach out to Rogan or at least his producers about a meeting. But a few days later, he replied, “Sorry about Rogan so far … he seems more timid than I would have thought.”

When asked whether he was glad he didn’t agree to the meeting, Rogan replied, “Yeah, but I never would’ve went anyway.” He added, “It’s like, it’s not even a possibility that I would’ve ever went, especially after I Googled him.”

In the podcast, Rogan did not mention Krauss by name and only said one of his guests was trying to get him to meet Epstein. Reacting to the suggestion, Rogan said, “[expletive], are you high?” and added, “Like what the [expletive] are you talking about?”

Joe Rogan, who is kind of a meathead and not really the most formidable intellectual of our era, managed to figure out how shady and evil Epstein was, but I am supposed to believe that “intellectuals” like the various MIT and Yale professors couldn’t. What an absurd proposition. https://t.co/9L9fFxmyUu — Johann Eugen Maleta✝️🇦🇹 (@JE_Maleta) February 11, 2026

When Hines asks why Rogan or someone would want to meet Epstein, her host had an interesting reply. He theorizes that it would have happened if he were “interested in sucking up to the rich and powerful.”

Apart from Joe Rogan, several other prominent names also surfaced in connection with the case, like Prince Andrew. His involvement has caused the British Monarchy to face extreme criticism and shame.

“Just stripping Andrew of the title is not enough.” – Rep. Ro Khanna comments on the British monarchy in regards to the #Epsteinfiles, saying “maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.” pic.twitter.com/j72euwbrng — Mina (@Mina696645851) February 9, 2026

Donald Trump, who had a connection with Epstein in the past, had a fallout with him later. He has thus maintained that he has nothing to do with the criminal, even stating that Epstein conspired to politically hurt him.