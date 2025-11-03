“Who Would Say That?” — Donald Trump Loses His Cool With Reporter Over Venezuela Strike Question Mid-Flight

Donald Trump wasn’t having it. The president snapped at a journalist aboard Air Force One on Sunday after being grilled about possible air strikes on Venezuela. The 79-year-old POTUS had already brushed off reports last Friday claiming he’d approved military action. The Miami Herald had suggested Venezuela’s military sites could be hit “at any moment.”

Trump insisted that wasn’t true — but he’s openly said before that he’s weighed military options against Nicolás Maduro’s government. For now, his focus has been on targeting vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific that the U.S. says are smuggling fentanyl. Then there was the tense exchange mid-flight from Washington, D.C. to Florida.

“You said it’s not true that you’ve made a decision on striking inland Venezuela. Are there actual plans for the strikes in the near future?” the reporter asked. Trump shot back, clearly annoyed. “How can I answer a question like that? Are there plans for a strike on Venezuela? Who would say that?” he barked. “Supposing there were. Would I say that to you? ‘Yes, we have plans. We have very secret plans!’ Who would say that? You know, what kind of a question is it?”

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just DEMOLISHED a “reporter” for asking if Trump plans to strike Venezuela “How can I answer a question like that?! ‘Are there plans for a strike on Venezuela?’ Who would say that? Supposing there were, would I say that to you? ‘We have very secret… pic.twitter.com/TQh8m1JAg9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 3, 2025

Trump later clarified that no final decision had been made on Venezuela. “Look, we’ll see what happens with Venezuela,” he said. “Venezuela has sent us hundreds of hundreds of thousands of people from prison, from mental institutions, drug addicts… and other countries did, too. Because we were run by stupid people. Very, very stupid people.”

He then launched into one of his familiar riffs about Joe Biden and immigration. “[Joe] Biden was the worst president in the history of our country, by far,” Trump said. “We had open borders. And many countries — The Congo — many countries, they sent their prisoners, they sent prisoners, they sent drug dealers, they sent drug addicts, they sent anybody — anybody that they didn’t want — they sent them through our country. And Venezuela was one of the worst abusers.”

It’s far from Trump’s first clash with a reporter. Just last month, The Mirror US reported another fiery moment on Air Force One. It was with a BBC Breakfast journalist asking about the release of Israeli hostages.

#BREAKING:

🇱🇷🇻🇪JUST IN: Reporter: – Can we say that Maduro’s days as president are numbered? Perhaps so. I think so. And what about the rumors about airstrikes on Venezuelan territory? Are they true? I won’t say. I won’t confirm or deny. I don’t discuss military strikes with… pic.twitter.com/TdpyGBdLmF — 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) November 3, 2025

Trump snapped then, too. “The war is over, okay? Do you understand that?” he told the correspondent.

And while the Venezuela issue looms, Trump hasn’t gone quiet. Over Halloween weekend, he reportedly threw a lavish Great Gatsby–themed party at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The event, called “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” drew inspiration from the 2013 film’s soundtrack — and from Trump’s love of a grand spectacle.