Donald Trump Explodes at CNN Reporter in Oval Office Clash – Calls Network ‘Fake’

When it comes to criticism, Donald Trump does take it personally and can be quite brutal about it. Something similar happened yet again when the U.S. President ended up leaving a CNN reporter humiliated with his words, as the former continued to stay at loggerheads with the channel itself.

For those unfamiliar, the incident unfolded during an Oval Office press conference on October 16. Trump delivered a speech from the White House after a round of discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before answering questions, Trump briefed about the details of the meeting he had with the former, and mentioned needing permission from Russia before giving access to Ukraine to the Tomahawk Missile system.

After this, Trump welcomed questions from reporters who had gathered for the press conference. While he attempted to field a lot of questions from the journalists, the U.S. President ended up creating a major scene when he refused to answer a question posed by a reporter from CNN. Not only did Trump’s remark come across as rude, but he also made a major public claim, accusing the network of spreading fake news. As the CNN reporter tried to address the U.S. President himself, the latter made it abundantly clear that he does not want to trust the network. He said “I didn’t say you – you’re CNN – fake news.”

Well, the angry outburst was sudden; however, when it comes to netizens who viewed the clip again and again on X, it was not something new. Before long, the comments section was filled with users calling Trump’s attitude concerning and bossy. Someone wrote, “I love him. If I were ever in office, this would be me, and I wouldn’t care if I get elected again.”

Yet another social media user wrote how it was a classic Trump behavior, where he has absolutely zero tolerance towards things that he hates. The user penned, “Classic Trump energy, won’t waste time on fake news. Cuts straight to the point, no sugarcoating.”

Agree or not, the current 79-year-old President has been quite brutally honest when it comes to his take on handling reporters, journalists, and also dealing with fake news that manipulates truth. Speaking about CNN in particular, he has picked up a special bone with them, as it is not the first time that he has lost his cool on the network. Earlier, during a conference broadcast via the White House YouTube channel last month, Trump not only fielded a question from CNN, but also halted the interview in totality.

When one of their reporters stood up to speak with Trump, he glumly remarked, “This is CNN speaking, by the way. This is one of the worst reporters that you’ll ever see. I don’t even want to take a question, it’s a waste of time.” He had further remarked that CNN could never be the next Fox News, something which he prefers and answers to their questions as well.

Beyond CNN, Trump has also clashed with ABC News, which he accused of promoting fake news. He had previously mentioned, “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news after what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States. I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”