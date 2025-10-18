Donald Trump Demands That Russia and Ukraine Stop the War – Says, “Let History Decide”

Donald Trump concluded his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the Ukraine-Russia war. He delivered a strong message to both countries, urging them to end the war immediately. Trump posted on Truth Social for both Moscow and Kyiv to stop where they are and end the war. His post read, “Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide.”

Trump further told the press after the meeting that the countries should “stop the war immediately. Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelensky, I told it to President Putin.” Zelensky agreed with Trump and added, “It is important to stop where we are… and then to speak.”

Trump mentioned earlier on Friday that the two leaders share mutual disdain, which has complicated negotiations. Zelensky considers Russia to be an enemy, “It’s not about feelings, to me or any other Ukrainian. They attacked us, so they are our enemy. They don’t intend to stop. So they are an enemy. It is not about someone just hating someone else. Although undoubtedly, we hate the enemy. Undoubtedly.”

Trump called on Putin and Zelenskyy to declare victory. If a peace agreement is signed, then of course both Russia and Ukraine will declare victory. There are many things they can declare. But if Russia fails to achieve its stated goals in Ukraine—neutrality, demilitarization,… pic.twitter.com/T8Z1ds7KvB — Victor vicktop55 commentary (@vick55top) October 18, 2025



Over the past few months, Zelensky has sought U.S. support to procure long-range Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine to strike Russian targets. However, Trump denied the deal for the missiles, saying stockpiles are limited. He also had a phone call with Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict. If the US makes such a deal with Ukraine, it will impact Russia-US relations.

Trump will be meeting Putin in Hungary after the two met at the Alaska Summit in August. The meeting may happen in the next two weeks, where they can discuss the war and come to a ceasefire deal.

Netizens reacted to the press interview with mixed emotions. One of them added, “Stop at the battle line”, then what? This is not a plan, a strategy, and of course, it will be ignored by both sides.” In support of Ukraine, another one added, “Does he realize he’s asking Ukraine to stop defending itself?”

The third one added, “Did anyone remind him of how his meeting with Putin went?” The Alaska meeting was unsuccessful as Trump and Putin failed to reach a ceasefire agreement or impose major sanctions on Russia.