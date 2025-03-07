Who Let Them Wear This? The Most Cringe-Worthy Outfits at Trump’s Congress Speech!

President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress was a roller coaster of shocking and viral moments. We don’t think we will ever forget when Representative Al Green was ousted unceremoniously from the chamber for heckling Donald Trump. Yes, awkward is the word! However, even more cringe-worthy were the outfits some attendees chose to wear at the rowdy and raucous address. But attendees looked like they were really the worst-dressed!

You may have recalled how back in September 2023, the Senate passed a ‘formal dress code’ mandate for the House chamber where attendees were compelled to wear business attire. As per CNN, then-Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said of the decision, “Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward.” (That is at you, John gym shorts Fetterman). But alas, on March 4, 2025, the decorum and dress codes were all forgotten.

Lauren Boebert is acting like she’s walking the red carpet at Donald Trump’s joint session address of Congress. Get over yourself, Gropert. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fQZaiTuMdz — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

Lauren Boebert, the ‘lady in red’

Lauren Boebert isn’t exactly known for her excellent fashion sense. Still, she took her fashion faux pas to another level with a congressional speech clothing that screamed party girl rather than politician. The congresswoman’s bright red, body-hugging, one-shoulder dress, which left little room for interpretation, caused many people to notice when she arrived at the Capitol. She added leopard-print shoes to finish off her flamboyant ensemble. However, what are your thoughts on Lauren Boebert’s dress? One X user wrote, “This wasn’t dinner at Mar-A-Lago, but it was cute.” Meanwhile, another said, “I observed Lauren Boebert wearing a tight red dress and matching lipstick. Was she attempting to attract attention?

Another binder, perhaps? MAGA Does NOT Play! Pam Bondi’s Post About Trump’s Congressional Address Goes off the Epstein RAILS https://t.co/lcFPRSfNC4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 3, 2025

Pam Bondi seemed to be mourning

Pam Bondi, the attorney general of the United States, appeared to be attending a funeral. Perhaps she is still grieving over all of the unavoidable rumors about plastic surgery. Bondi was seated in the front row, between Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, wearing an all-black suit with only the smallest pinstripes. Humbug, bah. Her expression on her face for almost the whole time Trump spoke was the only thing more solemn than her attire.

First Lady Melania Trump looks absolutely stunning tonight for President Trump’s address to Congress. Our FLOTUS is wearing a beautiful and powerful belted grey @Dior skirt suit with Christian Louboutin stilettos. 🩶#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/L4TtuiJKa4 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) March 5, 2025

Melania Trump’s hideous accessory

We’ve grown accustomed to being amazed by Melania Trump, the first lady and former fashion model. Unfortunately, Trump has given up, as evidenced by her misplaced accessory during the 2025 joint speech. According to Women’s Wear Daily, her stylish grey suit was designed by the French luxury fashion brand Dior. However, when she split it in half with a tight-fitting belt under her bosom, the first lady’s outfit went from Dior to a substantial gigantic don’t. Even she might be thinking, ‘Did I do that?’

MTG sports a red baseball cap that reads, “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,” while

Trump takes to the podium with chants of “USA,USA,USA,” as he acknowledges the First Lady. God bless America!

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6GmzDVwPSi — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) March 5, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene switched up her signature style

Go to the ballgame with her! Georgia congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene arrived at President Donald J. Trump’s joint session of Congress wearing a MAGA-red ball hat over her trademark bleach-blond hair, in typical Trumper flair. (Is it ever missing when she leaves the house?) However, it should be mentioned that the standard “Make America Great Again” statement in all caps was not stamped on this specific hat. In its place, MTG’s joint congressional speech headgear bore the slogan “Trump was right about everything.” As Miranda Priestly says, groundbreaking.

The U.S. sec of agriculture Brooke Rollins has made it clear in her interviews with press that with Donald’s help she will not only save America’s farmers, but she will help get those grocery prices down! So it is hardly surprising that she wore a cape to Trump’s joint address!🤣 pic.twitter.com/VWzZFGqele — Sumner (@renmusb1) March 6, 2025

Brooke Rollins, savior of the day

Superwoman or Secretary of Agriculture for the United States? When Brooke Rollins showed up for the 2025 joint address to Congress wearing, you guessed it, a cape, she made it known that she was there to help American farmers. “@POTUS spoke loud and clear on American agriculture.” He adores America’s farmers, who have no more devoted companion or strong advocate. Shortly after the speech, she tweeted, “He will defend them, and if anyone doubts it — they don’t after tonight.” Let’s hope Rollins can follow suit and produce more affordable eggs in large quantities.