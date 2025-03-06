Spot On! Donald Trump Delivers Perfect Response as His Interaction with Supreme Court Justice Sparks Wild Theories

Donald Trump evidently does not believe in the quote, “All PR is good PR.” The President recently took to social media to call out reporters who concocted bizarre conspiracy theories about him after his address to Congress.

Trump’s 99-minute speech got a high approval rating from the general public. A poll released by the Daily Mail showed that 57 percent of the people liked the Republican’s speech. 32 percent of the poll-takers did not approve of the President’s speech.

The 78-year-old claimed that “the American Dream is unstoppable” at some point in the speech. Trump, who has already made some significant changes in the country, went on to detail his plans for the rest of his term.

The President addressed his plan to impose heavy tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China. He claimed that the tariffs would make America “rich” and “great” again.

The President revealed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had sent him an “important letter.” Trump shared how the Ukrainian had credited him for his “strong leadership.” He did not fail to note how he “appreciates” the letter from the Ukrainian, especially considering his Oval Office meltdown.

The President’s speech gained attention and criticism, but so did another moment from his address to Congress. The 78-year-old took time out to thank Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts before he began his speech.

“Thank you again. Thank you again. Won’t forget it,” the Republican was heard saying to Roberts as he greeted him. Reporters and liberals were quick to speculate the meaning behind Trump’s vague words.

Brit Hume called it one of the “most effective” addresses a president has given in 50 years 🔥 Democrats hated it because they can’t stand the truth. Here are the best quotes from President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RFLcdrylcq — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) March 5, 2025

Some even claimed that the words could be the President thanking Roberts for alleged “favoritism.” Trump took to social media soon after the speculation started to show that he would not stand for the media misinterpreting his actions.

He took to social media to claim that his critics were trying to create a “divide” between him and the “great U.S. Supreme Court.” He also alleged CNN or MSDNC of spreading “fake news.” Trump labelled his critics as “sleazebags” and claimed that the media houses did not bother to call his office to ask for a statement or clarification.

“’If they had I would have told these sleazebag ‘journalists’ that I thanked him for SWEARING ME IN ON INAUGURATION DAY, AND DOING A REALLY GOOD JOB IN SO DOING! The Fake News never quits!” he explained in the post.

Donald Trump Rips The Mask Off Of John Roberts’ Court In One Sentence ~ @HuffPost Trump shook hands with the four sitting Supreme Court justices in attendance, and upon reaching Chief Justice John Roberts, he said, “Thank you. Thank you again, I won’t forget it.” pic.twitter.com/2gRrYTmZ3c — Lino’s Version (@LinosVersion) March 5, 2025

Trump seems to be displeased with multiple big names in the media, including the Daily Beast and HuffPost. The former speculated about how there have been instances in the past when the Supreme Court has intervened in “favor of the president.”

HuffPost wrote an expose about the incident with the headline, “Donald Trump Rips The Mask Off Of John Roberts’ Court In One Sentence.” Another article spoke about how Trump has a “get-out-of-jail-free card,” which he is “grateful” for.

One alleged that Trump was running an “unlawful administration.” The same story claimed that the administration is “now tainted by Trump’s gratitude to Roberts.” The Supreme Court Chief Justice was also labelled as Trump’s “biggest accomplice.”