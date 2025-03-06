Melania Trump ‘Definitely Voted for Kamala’—Viral TikTok Sparks Wild Reactions from Netizens!

Melania Trump has been absent for most of the first two months of her husband, Donald Trump’s second term. She was busy with her NYU freshman son Barron, a documentary on her day-to-day life, the online safety bill, and various other endeavors of her own. Now, the FLOTUS is slowly returning to her duties, starting with attending her husband’s Congressional address on Tuesday night.

Decked out in an elegant ensemble, as soon as Melania entered the chamber, she was welcomed with an overwhelming amount of cheers and applause. Sitting in the front row, she was spotted carefully listening to Donald Trump’s speech, which lasted about a whopping 99 minutes.

However, many think Melania was quietly showing her disapproval. Her body language and antics at the joint session have gained a lot of traction since, giving rise to questions about whether she voted for her husband’s rival, Kamala Harris instead, during the 2024 presidential election.

On TikTok, a video was posted to analyze her behavior at Congress. It has since gained a staggering 5 million views as many joined in to express their opinions. The viral video showed Melania Trump being the only person sitting when her husband was giving a bombshell speech, and the Republican members filled the room with loud cheers, whistles, and applause. As a result, TikTok users engaged in discussions to find out how she truly feels about the President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Solakiewicz (@realmichaelsolakiewicz)

Some even went as far as suggesting that the First Lady looked exasperated with her husband, maintained an unamused face, only occasionally clapping offhandedly. Many online users commented that she looked “embarrassed,” as if she didn’t even want to be there.

Under the viral TikTok video, one person commented, “She definitely voted for Kamala.” The other pointed out that she didn’t look enthused when Trump entered the House chamber and looked “miserable.”

Melania Trump doesn’t look too enthused when Donald Trump entered the House chamber for his joint session address of Congress. She looks miserable. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pJU62cr0wC — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

In another video, when Donald Trump is seen addressing and recognizing his First Lady among the audience, cameras caught Melania with a “forced smile,” as pointed out by fans. Some emphasized that her lips were twitching, seemingly showing her awkwardness. “Melania is doing that lip thing again,” one person commented online.

Overall, people are really skeptical about her true feelings for Mr. Trump, as many concluded, “I think she truly hates him more than all of us combined.”

However, despite her questionable body language at the joint session, it’s unlikely that she is at odds with her husband, Donald Trump. The former lady has openly supported him many times. Most of her public appearances suggest that Melania agrees with the President on many things, and she backs his antics.