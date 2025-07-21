White House’s Wild AI Post Celebrating Trump’s 6 Months in Office Has the Internet Asking, ‘How the Hell Is That Winning?’

It’s been six months since Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term, and it’s been an absolute rollercoaster ride since then. The White House’s social media team recently posted an AI-generated image of President Trump styled like a superhero—red cape, dollar bills flying, bald eagles in the background—to mark the half-year mark.

“Six months in. All gas. No brakes. The winning will continue. The deportations will continue. The memes will continue. THE GOLDEN AGE WILL CONTINUE!” This elaborate and fiery image drew heavy criticism. Many users mocked it as childish, embarrassing for the country, or inappropriate for an official account.

As per The Irish Star, netizens were quick to condemn the move as baseless, especially with essential issues like inflation and national debt. Several comments were made in a negative light: “Our taxes and bills have never been higher. How the hell is that winning??”one user said. Another added, “I’m still convinced a 15‑year‑old boy with a ChatGPT subscription is in charge of this account.”

This snap is one in a series of AI-generated visuals from Trump’s team. Last May, they shared a similarly unusual image of him as the Pope, also widely mocked. People claim that these artificially generated snaps blur the line between entertainment and governance. Some worry they distract from more serious policy failures, like the unpaid tariffs and the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files controversy, which has created significant buzz.

Artificial intelligence has taken over the world like a storm. While its creation was once feared, the circulation of deep fakes and misinformation. Today, however, it’s revolutionizing the way political campaigns are run and how lawmakers engage with the public.

While too much of it can also be harmful, considering it might erase the essence of natural political campaigns and agendas, for someone like Donald Trump, even at 79, he has mastered the art of using social media to voice out his thoughts and manipulate people. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Donald Trump reaffirmed his vision of making America the global leader in artificial intelligence and energy.

President Trump at the Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Event 🇺🇸 “We’re here today because we believe that America’s destiny is to dominate every industry & be the first in every technology — & that includes being the world’s number one superpower in Artificial Intelligence.” pic.twitter.com/v3duyqM1OX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2025

He announced more than $90 billion in new investments during a landmark event in Pennsylvania. The most popular leader participated in the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit held at Carnegie Mellon University’s Cohon University Centre in Pittsburgh.

The event brought together top executives from leading tech and energy companies, administration officials, and lawmakers to spotlight significant private-sector investments aimed at powering American innovation and economic growth. Trump highlighted several key points during this summit, which included how Google will invest $25 billion in AI infrastructure and data centers.

ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION? Trump says the United States will be the “world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto.” This is all setting the stage for the New World Order and the mark of the beast system. pic.twitter.com/07XYoR3CNg — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) January 23, 2025

In addition, CoreWeave, a rapidly growing AI-focused cloud provider, announced a $6 billion expansion of its national data centre network. The move comes as demand surges for specialized compute power to support generative AI, machine learning, and high-performance workloads.

Similarly, another AI-focused company called Blackstone is set to invest $25 billion in a dual-pronged effort to support America’s growing energy and AI infrastructure needs and to construct natural gas plants. ( via The White House).

Is it too complex to comprehend? Let’s just say the Trump administration might be ruthless, chaotic, and rapid, but they are definitely not stupid. There is a planned strategy behind their every move. Moreover, Donald Trump and his government have been the first ones in office to incorporate and encourage the use of social media and AI to their full potential.

Even when X( formerly Twitter) banned Donald Trump’s account after the Capitol riots in 2021 and his attempts to undermine the election results, Twitter determined that his posts “posed a risk of further violence” and opted for a permanent ban. Due to repeated violations of the platform’s rules, a move unprecedented for a world leader.

Trump got his twitter permanently banned praise the lord 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EdG5PhR9qz — madi ☠︎ (@ASTR0ZOMBIEZ) January 8, 2021

Donald Trump had been an active user of the platform since he began his first term in 2016. He used it to engage in rude rants, announce policies, attack opponents, and share false or misleading information. His aggressive communication style helped him bypass traditional media outlets.

Consequently, he launched his platform called Truth Social after the controversy, where there is no censorship or too many guidelines to disrupt our beloved President’s thoughts.

Trump claims Truth Social “has been very successful.” Trump gets less engagement there and the stock has tanked. pic.twitter.com/Fx3q7CxUDE — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 21, 2024

On that note, are you enjoying the recent happenings in American politics? Does it seem like a simmering pot of soup that might change its taste and become inedible at any given time? Maybe or maybe not, for now let’s just enjoy the show and not take anything too personally. ( via NPR).