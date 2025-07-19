Donald Trump’s Latest White House Speech Proves It—Biden Lives Rent-Free in His Head (and Heart)

Just like clockwork, and possibly running on empty, Donald Trump has managed to bring Joe Biden back into the spotlight once again, and free of charge, too.

This week, while putting his signature on the GENIUS Act, which is about cryptocurrency policies, he took a moment to throw a little shade at his predecessor. He brought up the autopen controversy. It is a gadget presidents use when their hands get tired or they’re too busy doing other presidential work.

He couldn’t help but take a swing at Biden, keeping him right there in the forefront of his thoughts. And ours!

“This is not an autopen, by the way,” Donald Trump joked while signing the documents, which got a good laugh and some clapping from a crowd full of his supporters.

He talked about how Biden used one of those gadgets to pardon people last year was supposedly “one of the great scandals of our time.” It’s funny he says that because these autopen things are legal, and other presidents have used them too. This includes even some from his party, aka other Republicans.

But for Trump, the issue isn’t the pen. It’s Biden. Always has been.

Donald Trump often brings up Joe Biden even when he’s not the main point of conversation, kind of like an uninvited guest that somehow ends up being the center of attention at a party. During Easter, Trump posted a biting holiday message, in which he called Biden “Sleepy Joe” yet again and just casually threw in there that he thinks the 2020 election was rigged.

President Trump reminisces about the Easter Bunny leading President Biden around the White House grounds: “Remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out? He’s not taking Trump out! That was a beautiful moment. When the bunny saved Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/rhjU9sm6lt — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 21, 2025

People are starting to get a little curious about this pattern, not just because it’s something he keeps doing, but also because it’s starting to feel like he’s projecting a bit. While he’s throwing shade at Biden’s ability to lead, he’s also trying to dodge some questions about his health, that’s been coming out.

And let’s not forget Tesla’s publicity stunt on the White House lawn shone on his age, more than Elon’s fancy cars.

🚨 NOW: President Trump and Elon Musk are speaking to the press outside the White House, as multiple Teslas are lined up outside for Trump to view 47 will be buying one at “full market price” here shortly! There are literally no production cars more “made in America” than… pic.twitter.com/ckUMTz22M3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 11, 2025

Now, if this recent whim about autopens is just an attempt to take our minds off the mess with the Epstein case (which has even ticked off his die-hard MAGA fans), it’s failing in worse than his former bromance with Elon Musk. It’s his go-to move: throw out something juicy (or in this case, autopenned notes) to change the subject when things get too heated.

What you can always count on with Donald Trump is that he doesn’t back down from a random squabble here and there, and Joe Biden is definitely his top pick for an on-and-off frenemy!

