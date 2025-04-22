Forget the Tan—Donald Trump’s Blinding Bleached Look Stole the Spotlight at Easter Event

Donald Trump is nothing short of an anomaly. He wants to project himself as a big, scary, masculine man and disses everyone based on their looks. Yet, he wears makeup and lies about his weight and probably his cognitive capabilities, too.

President Trump has a distinct style. He has wispy blonde hair, an orangish face, and a blue suit, which is mostly paired up with a red tie. However, when he came out of the lawn for an egg roll on Easter Sunday, everyone noticed that something was different.

We are sure people were itching to ask- Have you done something to your hair, Mr. President?

During the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll, President Trump came out looking at the main event of the day. This year’s unexpected headline attraction was Trump’s aggressively bleached blond hair. Probably, Trump didn’t want the Easter Binny to outshine his hair and went all in with the hydrogen peroxide.

Donald Trump debuted his new hair, and it was so bright it was not avoidable. From the way he wears his hair to the color, he is a caricature of himself. Maybe he took inspiration from SNL.

His bleach job has people scratching their heads. If this was a bleach job gone bad, maybe he should fire his hairdresser, and if this was intentional, well then.

We might digress, but the internet will not let it go so easily. One X (previously Twitter) user commented, “It’s giving… platinum ambition,”. They also included a picture of Trump waving to kids with his golden hair that seemed to gleam. Others likened the appearance to everything from a bottle of Clorox wearing a suit to Guy Fieri on a political bender.

The new hair wasn’t the only sight, of course. Donald Trump created a color scheme. People in charge of naming colors and color combinations at Pantone would have had the field day. This combination could be nicely referred to as “citrus sunrise.” A combination of his iconic orange tan with his icy blond hair.

Kids were busy playing egg hunts. However, adults played their own games. They were apparently trying to determine whether this was a new marketing tactic, a mid-life fashion crisis, or just a man with a bottle of bleach and no regrets.

After going MIA for the last few weeks, Melania Trump also made an appearance. She was wearing a sophisticated yet understated pastel coat dress. It was obviously a deliberate contrast to her husband’s eye-catching hair.

Her modest style impressed both critics and fans. However, we were itching to ask her if she was embarrassed and wanted a pair of sunglasses.

Regarding the event itself, everything went off without a hitch. Joyful families took part in the celebrations. There were only two topics for after-party discussions- Karoline Leavitt creating her Lewinsky moment and, of course, Donald Trump’s hair.